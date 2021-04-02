PITTSBURG – Chanute tennis kicked off the season on a mild, brisk and sunny Thursday afternoon at Pittsburg High School.
The Blue Comets placed second as a team with 12 points. Pittsburg placed first with 15 points, while Columbus finished behind Chanute at third place with five points.
In No. 1 singles play, senior Lawson Collins finished 3-1 for second place. He defeated Iola 8-3, Columbus 8-0 and Coffeyville 8-6. He then had to forfeit to Pittsburg due to cramping.
In No. 2 singles play, junior Trey Smoot finished 3-1 for second place, defeating Iola 8-2, Columbus 8-0 and Coffeyville 8-0. Smoot lost to Pittsburg 8-5.
In No. 1 doubles, juniors Kaidan Frederick and Hayden Newton finished 2-2 for third place. They defeated Iola 8-1 and Coffeyville 8-5 and lost to Columbus 8-1 and Pittsburg 8-5.
In No. 2 doubles, juniors Grayson Burchett and Cam Hugo finished 4-0 for first place. The duo was victorious over Iola 8-1, Columbus 8-0, Coffeyville 8-0 and Pittsburg 8-6.
“I was pleased with the effort from our singles players today,” CHS head coach Jeff Smith said. “They had to grind out a lot of matches for long durations of time. Lawson Collins showed a lot of heart finishing off Coffeyville while battling leg cramps. Grayson and Cam really played solid at No. 2 doubles (Thursday). As a team, we have a lot to work on and improve in order to reach our goals for this season, but today was a good start.”
