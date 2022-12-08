Chanute WBB @ Winfield 12.6.22 - Tyra Bogle

Chanute senior guard Tyra Bogle (24) brings the ball down the court against the Winfield Vikings on Tuesday.

 Jackson Osborn | The Comet

WINFIELD — The Chanute Blue Comets opened the season with a 38-25 loss to the Winfield Vikings Tuesday evening.

“We have come a long way from last year, but we aren’t where we want or need to be yet. We are playing harder,” Chanute head coach Dustin Fox said. “Now we need to clean up the turnovers, slow down and make shots.”

