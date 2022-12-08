WINFIELD — The Chanute Blue Comets opened the season with a 38-25 loss to the Winfield Vikings Tuesday evening.
“We have come a long way from last year, but we aren’t where we want or need to be yet. We are playing harder,” Chanute head coach Dustin Fox said. “Now we need to clean up the turnovers, slow down and make shots.”
A slow start by the Blue Comets allowed Winfield to get out to a 9-3 lead by the quarter mark, extending their lead to 22-10 by the intermission. 19 Chanute turnovers was the catalyst for the first half Viking run.
The Blue Comets managed to cut the lead to eight with a frame to go, but Winfield flipped the script in the final quarter to run away with the win.
The main struggle for Chanute was containing Winfield’s Aleah Moore, who posted four points in each quarter.
Senior guard Tyra Bogle tried to match Moore, but could only muster 10 points. Junior guard Peyton Shields posted eight points, junior guard Ashley Haviland knocked down a triple and junior guard Kelsey Haviland and junior forward Kierny Follmer grabbed a layup each.
Follmer pulled down a team-high seven rebounds, Shields had five steals, Bogle notched four steals and a block and junior forward Jaye Smith had three rebounds and two assists.
Up Next
Chanute (0-1) now returns home to open the season inside Ralph Miller Gymnasium on Friday. The Blue Comets are set to welcome the Ottawa Cyclones, with tip off set for 6 p.m.
Box Score
Chanute 3 7 10 5 — 25
Winfield 9 13 6 10 — 38
Scoring
Chanute: Tyra Bogle 10, Peyton Shields 8, Ashley Haviland 3, Kelsey Haviland 2, Kierny Follmer 2
Winfield: Aleah Moree 16, Kayli Myers 6, Crosby Curtis 6, Layla Washington 2, Alissa Losey 2
