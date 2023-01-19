CHEROKEE — In a rematch of the Lancer Classic title game from a year ago, the Parsons Vikings gashed the Erie Red Devils, 71-45, on Tuesday evening in the first round of this year’s Lancer Classic.

“We started out a little slow, but in that second quarter, we turned up the intensity,” Parsons head coach Pat Schibi said. “We put the game out of reach with a big spurt. We shot the ball well tonight and just had a great team win.”

