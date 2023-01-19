CHEROKEE — In a rematch of the Lancer Classic title game from a year ago, the Parsons Vikings gashed the Erie Red Devils, 71-45, on Tuesday evening in the first round of this year’s Lancer Classic.
“We started out a little slow, but in that second quarter, we turned up the intensity,” Parsons head coach Pat Schibi said. “We put the game out of reach with a big spurt. We shot the ball well tonight and just had a great team win.”
The game got to a running clock midway through the fourth quarter with 13 3-pointers from Parsons overwhelming Erie.
“It seemed like whatever they threw up went in,” Erie head coach Sindy Daniels said. “They weren’t missing. Parsons is very athletic and that’s hard for us. We work our butts off and I thought we showed a lot of character.”
The Vikings got to play a JV-heavy lineup through much of the second half, giving starters needed rest and the bench equally-needed burn.
“I thought several girls came off the bench and played very well,” Schibi said. “It’s great to get those girls some varsity experience off the bench in this type of atmosphere. It was great to see them get some minutes.”
Parsons was led in scoring by Sydney Schibi, who had 17 points. Erie’s Kinzie Cleaver led the Red Devils with 14 points.
“I was happy with our first quarter and shocked that we didn’t play scared,” Daniels said. “We went after them early. But we know Parsons is athletic and we knew we’d have a hard time keeping up with them.”Up Next
Parsons will face College Heights out of Missouri in Friday’s Lancer Classic semifinals.
“We just have to take care of what we do,” Schibi said. “If we come out and play good defense and we’ll be fine.”
As for Erie, it faces host Southeast in the loser’s bracket.
“We’ve played Southeast once and lost to them,” Daniels said. “I want to see us step up our game and play hard.”
Box Score
Scoring
Parsons: Sydney Schibi 17, Iniya Hinman 14, Briona Patterson 11, Saylah Rea 9, Jayden Kindrick 8, Aashka Patel 8, Cadence Manners 2, Riley Dunlay 2
Erie: Kinzie Cleaver 14, Jacksen Powell 10, Alex Pasquarelli 7, Skyller Hopper 7, Zarien Collins 3, Lily Welch 2
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.