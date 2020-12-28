ROBERT MAGOBET
PITTSBURG – Missouri Western just couldn’t stop Pittsburg State’s Kaylee DaMitz last week.
PSU was already up big 48-33 at the break, but DaMitz scored six straight points, including an and-one and a 3, to make the score 54-33 early in the third quarter. At that point, Pitt State point had already blown the lead wide open, and the cushion was enough to cement a 96-75 win, which put the Gorillas over .500 at 4-3 on the year Thursday night at the John Lance Arena.
DaMitz scored 20 points, dished out 10 assists and pulled down eight rebounds. Senior forward Maya Williams put up 17 and grabbed six rebounds, and sharpshooter junior guard Sydnee Crain also had 17 points and registered five assists.
“Today we are just really proud of our girls, the way we prepped for the game, the way we were focused and we were able to have a little fun throughout the week,” PSU women’s coach Amanda Davied said. “Really when the game gets here, you don’t know what’s going to happen. I feel like we were very excited by the way we started the game and all the way until we finished. Overall, this is a complete game by our entire lineup. And on both sides of the basketball, we had a lot of people score. We had a lot of people defend the right way. We had some adjustments to make, maybe we didn’t get it perfect. As the game went on, we were very engaged and we continued to try and be perfect. And that’s something this group has been a little bit of a struggle with and I feel like they know it and feel like, ‘Wow, we really did it this game.’
“So I think they are very proud of themselves. I’m very proud of them today about how they competed, with focus and intent.”
The entire team came out guns blazing in that third quarter, which culminated with 50 percent shooting. Missouri Western shot the ball at 58 percent, but the difference was three-point shooting: Pitt was 4 of 10 from downtown versus Missouri Western’s 2 of 3. Pitt’s freshman guard Jayme Jackson hit two 3s, DaMitz hit a 3 and junior guard Tristan Gegg had the fourth 3 to open things up in that third quarter.
The efficient shooting and the strong defense led to the most points Pitt had scored all season. The only thing left was a little drama at the end. Davied subbed out all her starters near the middle of the fourth, but she subbed DaMitz back in so she could try for a triple-double.
“I mean I knew I was close to a couple of rebounds, so I was hoping I could chase down a couple of loose balls,” DaMitz said. “I like to play, and I like to get everybody involved and I like to do whatever is needed. But it was just a good team win.”
Pitt State (4-3) is set to play Tabor in a home exhibition game Dec. 30 at 6 pm.
Men:
While the women’s game was never in question, that wasn’t the case for the Gorilla Men versus the No. 19 team in the nation Thursday night at the John Lance Arena.
With the score at 84-83 with under 30 seconds left in the game, Missouri Western’s junior guard Tyrell Carroll missed a shot. Pitt rebounded, and junior guard Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr. drove baseline where he was fouled. Williams hit two free throws to give Pitt State the 85-84 lead.
PSU made another defensive stand and guard Ryan Pippins was intentionally fouled. Pippins hit two free throws to give Pitt the 87-84 lead.
Missouri Western had one last chance to tie, but missed an open 3 that would have tied the game at 87. Fortunately for Pitt, they were able to edge out an 87-84 win – Missouri Western’s first loss of the year – moving the Gorillas over .500 for the year.
Arthur-Williams was the high scorer with 23 points and nine boards, while junior guard Martin Vogts had 20, and Pippins and junior guard Ike Moore each scored 10.
The men’s game seemed bleak in the first half. Pitt trailed Missouri Western 48-30, and was having too many issues with allowing guards in the paint. With PSU’s defense poor in the first half, Missouri Western capitalized, shooting 51.5 percent versus Pitt’s 25.8 percent.
But Vogts came out with a dazzling second half, providing a spark. He knocked down a midrange jumper off a screen with 14:20 left in the second half to make the score 51-45 Missouri Western. Several minutes later, Vogts grabbed the offensive rebound, and put it back up strong as he was fouled, making the score 78-71 Missouri Western with just 4:52 left in the game. The made free throw by Vogts put the score at 78-72. His spruced up offensive game turned into defense for Pitt. Plays later, Moore hit a 3 off a screen to make it 82-80 with 2:15 left in the game, and that’s when the thriller started.
“We went into halftime knowing we had two things to do: we could either fight and get back in this game, or we can hang our heads and go home, and the second one was never going to be an option,” Vogts said. “We were going to fight, or we were going to fight. It is what it is. (The main difference was) just slowing down and just playing and not thinking so much. And not overestimating things and overthinking things, just playing. As a team that’s when we are at our best. ... When we overthink and started thinking about the next thing to do, besides what we can do right now, we struggle. But when we play as a team, no one can beat us.”
Consistent guard play by Pippins also helped Pitt’s cause. Throughout the game, he was reading and reacting, making the necessary drives or hitting open shots.
His play helped. But Pitt State men’s coach Kim Anderson said the message at the break was clear.
“I think the message was quit playing scared, quit being tentative, and at halftime we had made eight field goals and shot 2 for 14 from three, and we had talked all week about shooting too many three-point shots,” Anderson said. “We were just settling. We weren’t trying to get the ball to the hole. And so the message was, they’re going to be on our end now, we’ve got to execute better. We’re going to run some plays. We’re going to run some sets. But you’ve got to run them. You’ve got to execute them. And Bobby got hot. Martin hit a couple shots. Pip did some good things. The great thing about the game, that I told these guys in the locker room, is that everybody contributed. And for the most part, everybody contributed in a positive manner.”
The Gorillas (4-3) will next play Baker in a home exhibition game Dec. 31 at 2 pm.
