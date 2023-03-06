Humboldt MBB vs Wichita-Collegiate (Sub-State) 3.4.23 - Colden Cook

Humboldt sophomore Colden Cook (11) drives to the basket during Saturday's loss to Wichita-Collegiate.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.

EUREKA — The Humboldt Cubs surrendered a 64-32 loss to the Wichita-Collegiate Spartans in the KSHSAA Class 3A Boys Basketball Sub-State finals held here Saturday.

Humboldt MBB vs Wichita-Collegiate (Sub-State) 3.4.23 - Asher Hart

Humboldt sophomore Asher Hart (30) drives to the basket during Saturday's loss to Wichita-Collegiate.

