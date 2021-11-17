JARED McMASTERS
The Neosho County Panthers women’s basketball team continues to coast through its early non-conference schedule.
With a 111-55 home win over the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles JV team on Monday night, the Panthers are to their first 5-0 start to a season under head coach JJ Davis. It’s also the first five-game winning streak Neosho County has earned since the middle of the 2014-15 season.
“We’re just trying to take it one day at a time,” Davis said. “This is sort of uncharted waters for us right now. We’re just trying to keep the kids going down the same path we’ve been on this year and continue that way.”
The Panthers’ commanding 67-31 halftime lead — behind double-digit outings from six players — on Monday night afforded them the opportunity to experiment and work to improve other areas of their game.
Neosho County backed off the 3-pointers a bit in an effort to work on its interior play and attacking around the rim, which led to 19 made free throws, the second-most for the Panthers this season.
“We’ve really been working on that at practice,” Davis said. “When we can attack the rim as well as we can shoot the ball, we’re going to be really deadly.”
Along with the Panthers’ modified attacking style, this group also dialed back its defense in the fourth quarter from the standard intense full-court press to a more controlled half-court style to get valuable reps in that format.
“They had some really good guards, which stumped us a little bit,” Davis said.
“We’re just not going to have 30 steals a night. We wanted to speed them up until we started working more on our half-court defense in the fourth quarter. We realize we don’t always need steals if we can speed other teams up to force mistakes.”
But Neosho County’s bench unit didn’t let up on the Ichabods in the second half, despite the team’s massive lead.
The Panthers reserves fueled a late surge that saw Neosho County outscore Oklahoma Wesleyan 44-24 in the second half. Im’Unique White led the charge with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 18 minutes off the bench. Chantoryia Rivers also contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds on 5-for-13 shooting.
“We had a couple of players show out,” Davis said. “I think Dawnyale Bruce finally broke out, Kori (Babcock) had a few moments. Im’Unique White came off the bench as our spark plug, and she’s just a junkyard dog with her effort. We always talk about how we want our second unit to be just as good as our first unit. We’re just trying to build those players to be just as deadly.”
Up Next
The Panthers will stay in Chanute for another home game against the Washburn Ichabods JV team on Thursday.
“When it comes to looking down the road, we’re just looking to Thursday,” Davis said. “Washburn JV is a good team. They’ll be a good test for us.
“As far as our goals for this semester, we just wanted to have a winning record by the end of the first semester so we can go into the conference with some confidence and be ready to play.”
Neosho County 111,
Oklahoma Wesleyan 55
NC: 37 30 21 23 — 111
OW: 20 11 16 8 — 55
Scoring
Neosho County: J. Eytcheson 21, S. Hunt 16, I. White 13, C. Rivers 13, B. Jensen 12, Z. Washington 10, N. Szadkowska 8, K. Babcock 5, H. Perkins 4, B. Carey 4, C. Lindsey 3, D. Bruce 2
