ROBERT MAGOBET
The Neosho County Panthers were able to get within a game of .500 after sweeping Ottawa at home on Monday.
In Game 1, the Panthers dominated Ottawa 25-4. Andrew Brautman continued his four-game hitting streak with a 2-for-3 day with two RBI. Khalil Thrasher had a three-game hitting streak after going 3 for 3 with two two-run doubles and four RBI. Tyler Dinges went 2 for 2 with a two-run home run and four RBI.
Drew Miller had a two-run bomb. And Jacob Nevels mustered up a 2-for-2 day with a double and an RBI.
Overall, NCCC put up 25 hits to Ottawa’s four.
The big inning for NCCC was the bottom of the second. Daegan Brady had an RBI double, Thrasher put up two two-run doubles, Miller smoked a two-run bomb, Mack Clark had an RBI double, Austin Arceneaux jacked a three-run home run and Dinges stroked a two-run homer. NCCC put up 16 runs on 13 hits.
With that big inning, the Panthers were up 18-0, and the game was effectively over by the fifth inning.
NCCC’s Brady Pacha nabbed his second win (2-1) after striking out five, walking four, and allowing four earned runs and four hits in 4 innings. Brett Wiemers saw some time on the mound as a reliever, striking out two in three at-bats. He didn’t allow any earned runs or hits in an inning.
Game 2
The Panthers continued their hot streak in the second game, winning 12-2. Brautman was 2 for 3 with a two-run double; Thrasher went 2 for 3 with a two-run double and three RBI; Miller was 2 for 4 with a homer, a double and three RBI; Brady went 1 for 2 with a three-run homer; and Austin Oldham was 1 for 1 with a double.
Neosho put up 12 hits to four hits for Ottawa.
Offensively, the biggest inning was a five-run, six-hit bottom of the sixth, when Oldham doubled, Brady hit a three-run bomb, and Miller stroked an RBI double.
NCCC’s Colton Crockett got his first win of the season after striking out three, walking two, and allowing no earned runs and one hit in 3 innings. Crockett came in for starting pitcher Brance Ware, who struck out four, walked four, and allowed one earned run and two hits in 2 innings. Nathan Hungate as the reliever struck out one, had no walks, and allowed no earned runs and one hit in 1 inning.
“Our kids played well,” NCCC head coach Steve Murry said.
“Amazing what they can do when they just relax and play. We are trying to get over the hump and hopefully, we build on (Monday) this weekend.”
NCCC (13-14, 6-10) will next play Thursday versus Fort Scott (15-13, 4-8) at 1 and 3 pm at Hudson Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.