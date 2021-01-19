After a couple weeks off for holiday break, area teams have returned to action to complete the winter 2020-21 sports season. And that means The Chanute Tribune has chosen the Performers of the Week for the week of Jan. 8-14.
Starting things off will be none other than the Lady Blue Comets of Chanute High School. The Performer of the Week is senior point guard Kori Babcock, and it’s because of her triple-double versus Coffeyville on Jan. 8. Babcock put up a whopping 29 points, 12 assists and 11 steals in a 60-44 win over the Lady Golden Tornado, which put Chanute at 4-1 at the time.
“On offense, the reason why I could score so much was because my team was being really good at spacing out,” Babcock said. “(When they were putting more pressure on me), we have a bunch of other people that can make it, so it doesn’t matter. We have so much talent that it doesn’t matter who’s getting guarded. Anybody can hit the shot.”
For the Blue Comet boys, senior guard Garrett Almond gets the weekly accolade because of 35 total points in two games versus Coffeyville on Jan. 8 and Independence on Jan. 12. In a 57-50 loss to Coffeyville, Almond notched 12 points and brought down seven rebounds, and in a 58-39 blowout win against Indy, Almond scored 23 points with two 3s. More importantly, the win meant a 4-2 record for Chanute.
“Being able to penetrate the paint and being able to find my shot whether it’s pump faking, position myself for a good shot under the basket (was working well),” Almond said. “(My teammates were getting me good shots by) being able to feed me the ball in the paint, and just let me work. It’s fun. It was a team win. We all work together, and just overall it’s a great win.”
State wrestling champion Chanute High School has done a lot of recent winning as well. But for the first week of competition in January, the Chanute Tribune Performer of the Week goes to senior state champion Brayden Dillow. Dillow in a dual versus Spring Hill on Jan. 9 at CHS pinned Kasey O’Neal at 42 seconds. With O’Neal trying to take out Dillow’s legs, Dillow countered with evasive quickness, gaining control of O’Neal with a headlock before powering him to the mat on his back and forcing a pin.
“I wish I would have done more offense. I feel as many limited opportunities we get to wrestle, I should have taken more advantage,” Dillow said. “He was uncomfortable, so I was able to capitalize off of that. He’s just a freshman so he’s got a lot of growing to do. He did good. But I’ve been in that position before, and with more experience, it just becomes more natural.”
In a Jan. 14 dual in Frontenac, Dillow won a 5-1 decision over Dylan Ensch, who is the No. 4 wrestler in the 182-pound class. Dillow helped his team go 8-4 at the time.
For the girls, freshman Reese Clements solidified a Performer of the Week award after placing first in the Chanute Mixer on Jan. 14. Competing in the 107-115 class, Clements pinned Coffeyville’s Tana Alebchew in 18 seconds in round 1, while pinning Labette County’s Cadence Wheeler in 1:15.
Erie:
Erie’s junior forward Eric Dillinger secured his Chanute Tribune Performer of the Week nod after his 33-point performance, which assisted a 75-62 win over Caney Valley on Jan. 12 for the now-No. 3 team in Class 2A boys. Erie went to 6-0 at that time as well.
“We did a great job of getting the basketball to the rim and finishing plays,” Erie boys head coach Nick Pfeifer said.
On the girls’ side, All-TVL senior guard Maddie Kramer achieved the weekly selection after her 20-point performance versus Caney Valley on Jan. 12. The now-No. 7 team in Class 2A girls also went 6-0 at the time.
“I felt like we pushed the ball up the court better tonight seeing the open people,” Erie girls head coach Sindy Daniels said.
In a quad wrestling meet in Erie on Jan. 8, Quinten Heady (113) had two victories over Humboldt and Southeast high schools, which propelled him to the award.
“The team wrestled well tonight for being our first competition in over a month,” Erie head coach Will Weber previously said. “With the virus shutting down tournaments this year, I am just thankful that we were able to host a quad to get the kids on the mat.”
Humboldt:
Sophomore guard Trey Sommer grabbed the selection after scoring 18 points and pulling down 14 rebounds in a contest versus Fredonia/Elk Valley on Jan. 12. This helped the Cubs move to 4-2 at that time.
Altoona-Midway:
Senior captain Josh Meigs captured a Performer of the Week recognition by putting up 21 points and eight rebounds in a 60-47 loss to Crest on Jan. 9, which put the Jets at 2-4.
“Josh is one of the top scorers in Kansas (averaging 20.8 ppg in five games),” AMHS head coach Lane Huffman said. “Plus, he does all of the little things. Josh is a player any coach would love to have, and I’m happy to have him leading this team.”
Senior Natalie Davis dropped 16 points in a 38-32 loss versus Crest on Jan. 9, which put her as the school’s Performer of the Week.
