HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs suffered a heavy-handed 54-18 loss to the eighth-ranked Eureka Tornadoes in Tri-Valley League action here Tuesday. A pair of 20-point efforts from Eureka’s Ashley Singateh and Brenna Rucker propelled the Tornadoes to victory.
Humboldt actually stuck close in the early going. Eureka held a 14-9 lead after a quarter, but a pop-shot 3 from sophomore McKenna Jones brought the game within a bucket early in the second.
“The game plan — the first quarter they executed it well,” Humboldt head coach Aubrey Jones said. “We did a good job, then we hit the biggest cold spell you could imagine. I think that kinda took the wind out of the sails.”
Eureka then detonated a 12-0 run to close the half. Humboldt’s scoreless streak would extend through the intermission, eventually stretching to the fourth quarter for 11 game minutes without a made field goal. The Cubs’ only points in the third quarter came from the free throw line.
After the first quarter, Humboldt’s shooting efficiency dropped below 20 percent. Those woes carried over to the free throw line. Despite a number of strong drives-turned-fouls from senior Carsyn Haviland and sophomore Shelby Shaughnessy, the Cubs netted just 5-of-11 attempts from the charity stripe.
“The first quarter didn’t look bad… but then It went ice cold,” Jones said. “I think at that point, when you’ve gone gold, it’s in your head. You’re shooting not to miss.”
Eureka’s double-headed attack of Rucker and the all-state Singateh was fueled by Humboldt’s inability to defend with backside help. Singateh finished with a game-high 26 points, while Rucker added 22.
“Ashley Singateh — we know she’s gonna get hers. Our goal was to contain as best as you can, but then take the extra factors out of it,” Jones said.
Haviland did net the Cubs 11 points, mostly during the first quarter spurt. Jones finished with just the three second quarter points, Shaughnessy and senior Karley Wools added a pair each.
The Cubs fall to 6-7 overall with the loss, while Eureka improves to 12-2.
“You’ve just gotta let it go and roll off. There’s nothing we can do about it now,” Jones said. “We don’t play them again until maybe substate, but we’ve got a lot of basketball between now and then.”
Up Next
Humboldt continues TVL play on Friday, hitting the road to take on the Caney Valley Bullpups (4-10).
Box Score
Eureka: 14 12 14 14 — 54
Humboldt: 9 3 2 4 — 18
Scoring
Eureka: Ashley Singateh 26, Brenna Rucker 22, Ali Singateh 5, Alaina Westerman 1
Humboldt: Carsyn Haviland 11, McKenna Jones 3, Shelby Shaughnessy 2, Karley Wools 2
