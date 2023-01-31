Humboldt WBB vs Eureka 1.31.23 - Kenisyn Hottenstein

Humboldt junior Kenisyn Hottenstein (10) looks for a passing lane during Tuesday's TVL matchup with Eureka.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Cubs suffered a heavy-handed 54-18 loss to the eighth-ranked Eureka Tornadoes in Tri-Valley League action here Tuesday. A pair of 20-point efforts from Eureka’s Ashley Singateh and Brenna Rucker propelled the Tornadoes to victory.

Humboldt WBB vs Eureka 1.31.23 - Carsyn Haviland

Humboldt senior Carsyn Haviland (20) puts up a shot in traffic during Tuesday's TVL matchup with Eureka.

