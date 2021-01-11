ROBERT MAGOBET
Chanute High School’s wrestling program blasted Spring Hill Saturday afternoon at CHS. The Blue Comets ousted the Broncos 58-15 Saturday, and the win puts Chanute, now the No. 2 wrestling program in Class 4A, at 7-4 on the 2020-21 season.
“I think our big thing is, we are taking advantage of easy opportunities to score points, especially from go-behind positions,” CHS head coach Andy Albright said after the dual. “I felt like we were really heavy on the head and snapping, and getting easy points by applying a lot of pressure on their head and pushing down the whole time. Go-behinds are there all the time and we saw that a lot, so that worked well for us today. Spring Hill is a good program with a good coach – he’s a good friend of mine. So it’s always nice for him to come down here. Overall we wrestled well. There was a few opens here and there because of just COVID stuff and quarantines and kids being out.”
Starting the dual was junior Kolten Misener (113 pounds), the No. 1 wrestler in his class, who won by fall at 1:38. Misener used a series of reverses early, and was able to use his savviness to win the match.
Senior state champion Trent Clements (120), also the No. 1 wrestler in his class, won by fall at 3:53. Clements used a single-leg takedown and a pin to secure the victory.
Sophomore Trey Dillow (126), the No. 6 wrestler in his class, came up victorious by fall at 3:53 over Brendan Grossman. Grossman early on tried a duck-under move, but Dillow reversed and countered. He was also able to counter from the bottom position, before reversing into a hold from the back. Near the end of the match, Dillow turned Grossman over to pin him for the win.
Junior Kedric Emling (132) won by fall at 1:14 over Miles Bell. Emling was able to use Bell’s aggression against him, eventually getting the Spring Hill foe into a headlock. Bell tried his hardest to bridge, but Emling’s heavy hips prevailed for the pin.
Senior Colton Seely (138), the division’s No. 2 wrestler, won by fall in 38 seconds over Caden Bartek. In this quick match, Seely went from the tie-up to the headlock, which transitioned into a single-leg takedown. Seely used his upper body to get the pin.
Sophomore Ty Leedy (145), the No. 4 wrestler in his class, was the better wrestler thanks to a fall at 1:56 over Zach Knowlton. Using his speed, Leedy went for the legs before gaining control from the back position. There were a series of reversals by both wrestlers, but Leedy saw an opening for the pin and victory.
Spring Hill’s Austin Rivers defeated junior Quentin Harris (152) by fall at 3:01. Rivers in the beginning kept trying for single-leg takedowns, but that resulted in long tie-ups. Rivers, though, was able to use a breakdown, and from the top position, Rivers eventually got the pin.
Junior Ty Galemore (160) won by 11-2 major decision. In a good match that featured Galemore using counters and reverses to gain control, the match eventually went to Galemore using a bridge until he fought his way back into the neutral position. Galemore then used a stand-up and a whizzer, before controlling the competition with his heavy hips to win it.
Junior Jacob Brinkman (170) won by fall at 3:08 over Derek Stewart. From the bottom position, Stewart used a whizzer and headlock, but Brinkman won with his strength, countering into a pin.
Senior state champion Brayden Dillow (182), the No. 1 wrestler in his class, won by fall at 42 seconds over Kasey O’Neal. O’Neal tried to take out Dillow’s legs. But Dillow countered with evasive quickness, gaining control of O’Neal with a headlock. Dillow powered O’Neal to the mat and forced him to his back for a pin.
“I wish I would have done more offense. I feel as many limited opportunities we get to wrestle, I should have taken more advantage,” Dillow said. “He was uncomfortable, so I was able to capitalize off of that. He’s just a freshman so he’s got a lot of growing to do. He did good. But I’ve been in those positions before. And with more experience, it just becomes more natural.”
Spring Hill’s Draven Pipkin won in a 6-3 decision over sophomore Bryan Jackett (195). Near the end of the match, Jackett tried a single-leg takedown, but Pipkin countered with a sprawl. Pipkin’s quickness gave him advantages over Jackett, which helped win the match for Spring Hill.
Junior Tuker Davis (220), the No. 6 wrestler in his class, won by fall at 1:59 over Andrew Campbell. After tie-ups that lasted for a long time, Davis just overpowered Campbell to seal the victory.
And Spring Hill’s Denver Gardner won by fall in 1:55 over Jakob Aguilar (285). Gardner used his height to his advantage, and the Spring Hill wrestler used his upper body strength to muscle Aguilar down to the mat for the pin.
Chanute (7-4) will next wrestle Frontenac on Thursday at 5:30 pm on the road.
