CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A pair of wrestlers from Chanute High School represented the state of Kansas at the USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals in Cedar Falls, Iowa over the weekend. Trey Dillow finished as an All-American, and Cade Small doubled his win total on the national scene.
“When you go to nationals, it’s not chasing deer — it’s chasing lions,” Dillow and Small’s coach, Andy Albright said. “I’m very proud of them, they had a good weekend.”
Dillow competed in the 145-pound Junior bracket, finishing with a 5-2 record on the weekend.
“We could all learn a lot from Trey,” Albright said. “His high school career didn’t finish the way he wanted, but he’s a winner and made the best of it.”
After going 0-2 in the national tournament last spring, Dillow fought back to a fourth place finish on the podium to become Chanute High School’s first junior All-American.
“He kinda flipped a switch like we knew he would,” Albright said. “He wrestled tremendously all weekend. I’m super proud of him and now he will go on the All-American wall in the wrestling room.”
Cade Small came up short of the podium in the 182-pound Junior bracket, but still accrued four wins at the tournament. Small went 2-2 in the regular bracket, before going 2-1 on Saturday in a ‘tough luck’ second-chance bracket on Saturday.
“I’m super proud of Cade,” Albright said. “I thought he did some good things and created some offense. Hopefully he can bring some of that to use for the next few years.”
Small’s pair of wins moves him to 4-6 nationally, having gone 0-2 in 2021 and 2-2 in 2022.
Results
145: 4th - Trey Dillow (5-2) Main: Champ. Round 1 - Dillow (KS) received a bye; Champ. Round 2 - Dillow (KS) 5-1 dec. over Benjamin Smith (AR); Champ. Round 3 - Dillow (KS) 3-1 dec. over Connor Diemel (IL); Quarterfinal - Alex Braun (MN) fall (0:39) Dillow (KS); Cons. Round 6 - Dillow (KS) 2-1 dec. over Conner Quinn (MO); Cons. Round 7 - Dillow (KS) 3-1 dec. over Jackson Jaspers (IA); Cons. Semi - Dillow (KS) 7-5 SV-1 dec. over Alexander Smith (IN); 3rd Place Match - McKinley Robbins (IA) 6-3 dec. over Dillow (KS)
182: DNP - Cade Small (4-3) Main: Champ. Round 1 - Cal Hartman (IA) fall (0:54) over Small (KS); Cons. Round 1 - Small (KS) 3-1 dec. over John McKay (AZ); Cons. Round 2 - Small (KS) 9-4 dec. over DeMaris Henderson Jr (IA); Cons. Round 3 - Payton Wade (CO) fall (2:46) over Small (KS); Tough Luck: Round 1 - Small (KS) 8-4 dec. over Trenton Blomquist (AZ): Round 2 - James Humphrey (MO) fall (2:03) over Small (KS); Round 3 - Small (KS) 8-1 dec. over Austin Lattimer (ID)
