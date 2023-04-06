USAW Folkstyle Wrestling Nationals - Cade Small

Cade Small (182 pounds) scores nearfall during a consolation match at the USAW Folkstyle Nationals over the weekend.

 Amanda Morrison | Contributed
USAW Folkstyle Wrestling Nationals - Trey Dillow

Trey Dillow (145 pounds) runs a blast double on his opponent at the USAW Folkstyle Nationals over the weekend.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A pair of wrestlers from Chanute High School represented the state of Kansas at the USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals in Cedar Falls, Iowa over the weekend. Trey Dillow finished as an All-American, and Cade Small doubled his win total on the national scene.

“When you go to nationals, it’s not chasing deer — it’s chasing lions,” Dillow and Small’s coach, Andy Albright said. “I’m very proud of them, they had a good weekend.”

