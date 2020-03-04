Neosho County Community College’s Lady Panthers lost a pair of softball games to the No. 17 team in the nation on Tuesday at home.
Crowder’s program won over NCCC 7-2 and 8-3. In Game 1, leftfielder Kirsten Birdwell had a hit, RBI and scored a run, while shortstop Alyssa Rogers also posted a hit and a run. The Lady Panthers scored both their runs in the bottom of the second.
NCCC starting pitcher Jenna Reed struck out one, walked two batters and allowed two earned runs and six hits. Relieving pitcher Ryleigh Chaffin struck out one, walked nobody and allowed two earned runs and five hits.
Meanwhile, Crowder hit 12 times, including centerfielder Shelby Chavers mustering up four hits, an RBI and scoring two runs. Crowder put up three runs in the top of the third, two runs in the top of the fourth, and a run each in the top of the sixth and seventh innings. Crowder starting pitcher Bailey Buffington struck out 12, gave up three hits and one earned run.
In Game 2, second baseman Madison Phillips hit once; Birdwell hit once, produced an RBI, and scored two runs; Cameron Holcomb had a hit, an RBI and scored a run; Rogers engineered a hit; starting pitcher Cassidy Paulson hit once; and third baseman Taylor Baker tacked on a hit and racked up an RBI. The Lady Panthers scored their runs in the bottom of the second, fourth and sixth innings.
Paulson struck out two, gave up five earned runs and four hits, while relieving pitcher Chaffin struck out two and gave up three earned runs and six hits.
Crowder hit 11 times, and second baseman Jorika Alvarez tallied three of them, while also scoring three runs. The Missouri team managed to score five runs in the top of the first, while scoring twice in the fifth and once in the seventh.
Crowder’s starting pitcher Sydney Ward struck out five and gave up three earned runs and six hits.
NCCC head coach Kim Alexander said there were some keys to the game her team can use moving forward.
“Taking outs when given the opportunity on defense, key hits when we have players in scoring position, and playing as a team,” Alexander said.
NCCC (3-9) will next play Rose State College (8-1-1) 2 pm Friday at home.
