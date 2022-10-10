Chanute Football vs. Fort Scott 10.7.22 - Hunter Burt 1

Chanute senior defensive lineman Hunter Burt (69) scoops up a fumble for a touchdown against Fort Scott.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo
Chanute Football vs. Fort Scott 10.7.22 - Kaiden Seamster 2

Chanute junior wide receiver Kaiden Seamster (5) pulls down a 28-yard touchdown.

The fourth-ranked Chanute Blue Comets continued their dominance on the turf with a 49-6 rout of the Fort Scott Tigers during the homecoming celebration at the Chanute Community Sports Complex here Friday.

A five touchdown performance from senior quarterback Eric Erbe and a lockdown defensive effort led the way in Chanute’s sixth lopsided victory. The Blue Comets jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, extending the difference to 30 by halftime.

Chanute Football vs. Fort Scott 10.7.22 - Wyatt Costin

Chanute senior linebacker Wyatt Costin gets a tackle for loss during Friday's rout of Fort Scott.
Chanute Football vs. Fort Scott 10.7.22 - Hunter Burt 2

Chanute senior defensive lineman Hunter Burt (69) celebrates after a fumble recovery touchdown on Friday.
Chanute Football vs. Fort Scott 10.7.22 - Kaiden Seamster 1

Chanute junior wide receiver Kaiden Seamster (5) nearly takes the opening kickoff to the house, finally getting tripped up inside the Fort Scott 20-yard line.
Chanute Football vs. Fort Scott 10.7.22 - Offense

The Chanute offense takes off on the command of senior quarterback Eric Erbe.
Chanute Football vs. Fort Scott 10.7.22 - Flag Entrance
Chanute Football vs. Fort Scott 10.7.22 - Jaxson Vaughan

Chanute senior kicker Jaxson Vaughan (58) went 3-of-5 on PAT attempts against Fort Scott on Friday.

