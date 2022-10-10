The fourth-ranked Chanute Blue Comets continued their dominance on the turf with a 49-6 rout of the Fort Scott Tigers during the homecoming celebration at the Chanute Community Sports Complex here Friday.
A five touchdown performance from senior quarterback Eric Erbe and a lockdown defensive effort led the way in Chanute’s sixth lopsided victory. The Blue Comets jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, extending the difference to 30 by halftime.
“We can improve every single week, and when I get better, the whole team gets better,” Erbe said on his mentality to get better even with the scores his squad has been posting. “We watch film, see how we can dissect the defense, and just try and get better each and every day.”
Chanute hit the ground running, as senior wide receiver Kaiden Seamster nearly took the opening kickoff to the house, finally being brought down inside the red zone. Fort Scott’s defense would hold up for this drive only, as a four-and-out handed the Tigers the ball inside the 10-yard line.
A nearly backwards three-and-out forced a Fort Scott punt, which senior running back Ty Leedy brought back to the red zone once more.
“I thought (the defense) played their assignments a lot more sound, which was our focus this week,” Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said. “When you play against option football, if you’ve got one guy that’s not doing their job, that can really hurt you. We did a much better job of cleaning that up this week.”
The Chanute offense would not be kept quiet much longer, as Seamster brought down a spectacular catch from senior quarterback Eric Erbe for a 28-yard touchdown to put the Blue Comets on the board. Seamster would finish with two more receiving touchdowns and a two-point conversion reception, including a 54-yard bomb he took to pay dirt in the second quarter.
The Blue Comet defense would step up once more on the second series. When senior defensive lineman Bryan Jackett forced a fumble on what would have been a tackle for loss, senior defensive lineman Hunter Burt scooped it up, taking it in for a touchdown.
“It’s really like a dream come true,” Burt said of the bucket list achievement. ”I’ve envisioned that play for a long time, for sure since freshman year. We’re really building something here, and we feel accomplished.”
Frazell was proud to see the senior show up on homecoming night.
“He had the biggest smile on his face I’ve ever seen in my life, he was jacked,” Frazell said. “Turnovers are awesome, and it’s not something you really plan for, but when you’ve got guys flying around like that, then those things happen. I’m proud of the way they played physically because good things happen when you do that.”
Erbe was once again dropping dimes to the Chanute receivers in this matchup, finishing the game with five touchdowns and upwards of 200 passing yards. Aside from the trio of scores from Seamster, senior wide receiver Dagen Dean and junior wide receiver Jase Tarter also pulled in receiving touchdowns.
Although his stats were far from a career-high, Leedy continued his high level of production from the backfield, this game supported by sophomore Cade Small. Leedy nabbed a nine-yard score in the second quarter and brought back multiple kicks for substantial yardage.
Coming into the matchup ranked fourth in 4A by the Kansas Football Coaches Association against a 1-4 Fort Scott squad, one would think the Blue Comets were set to cruise to victory. This was far from the case, as Frazell and the rest of the coaching staff made it a point to keep their entire squad focused.
“I was proud of how we came out and played hard regardless of who our opponent was,” Frazell said. “We’re playing against ourselves, we play like we play all the time and can’t take a step down to the level of our opponents. They did a good job of playing at a high level and keeping their foot on the gas and playing hard all four quarters.”
A pair of unsportsmanlike penalties that saw junior linebacker Kash Fitzmaurice ejected from the matchup attempted to derail some of that momentum. That, paired with a string of offside penalties from the Chanute defense allowed Fort Scott to finally light up the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.
The penalties that led to Fiztmaurice’s ejection left a lot open to interpretation by onlookers, as the junior seemed just as confused about the calls as the fans in the stands.
“That was frustrating. When you’re winning 41-0, teams are gonna do that,” Frazell said, alluding to what led to Fitzmaurice’s penalties. “If we don’t have any more self control than what we had in some of those situations, it's not gonna be good. We can’t be going back 15 yards in the next few weeks and into the playoffs. We gotta keep our cool and can’t let that happen.”
Senior kicker Jaxson Vaughan was shaky in this one, pooching a pair of kick-offs while going 3-of-5 on PAT attempts. Vaughan looked to line up a sixth opportunity in the third quarter, but a bad snap forced senior Trey Dillow to take the ball in for two points instead.
Up Next
The Blue Comets stay within the Southeast Kansas League this week, as Chanute heads to Coffeyville to take on the Golden Tornado of Field Kindley High School. The Golden Tornado is currently 5-1 after a 32-14 victory over the Labette County Grizzlies in week six.
“We haven’t even watched the film (on them) yet, we were all focused on Fort Scott,” Frazell said. “We’re gonna try to stay balanced, play great defense, establish the run game, throw a little bit and try to get after them.”
Full stats were not available by press time due to technical difficulties.
Scoring
1Q 4:21 (CHAN) 28-yard pass from E. Erbe to K. Seamster (PAT no good by J. Vaughan) (6-0)
1Q 5:34 (CHAN) 10-yard fumble recovery by H. Burt (3-yard pass from E. Erbe to K. Seamster) (14-0)
2Q 0:17 (CHAN) 9-yard run by T. Leedy (PAT no good by J. Vaughan) (20-0)
2Q 4:56 (CHAN) 6-yard pass from E. Erbe to D. Dean (PAT good by J. Vaughan) (27-0)
2Q 7:38 (CHAN) 54-yard pass from E. Erbe to K. Seamster (PAT good by J. Vaughan) (34-0)
3Q 1:02 (CHAN) 4-yard pass from E. Erbe to K. Seamster (PAT good by J. Vaughan) (41-0)
3Q 5:32 (CHAN) 28-yard pass from E. Erbe to J. Tarter (3-yard run by T. Dillow) (48-0)
4Q 4:09 (FOSC) 1-yard run by C. Rogers (2-pt no good) (48-6)
Box Score
Ft Scott 0 0 0 6 - 6
Chanute 14 20 15 0 - 49
4A District I Standings
Chanute (6-0)
Atchison (6-0)
Eudora (5-1)
Bishop Miege (5-1)
Louisburg (5-1)
Basehor-Linwood (5-1)
St. Thomas Aquinas (4-2)
Piper (3-3)
Tonganoxie (3-3)
St. James (3-3)
Ottawa (2-4)
Paola (2-4)
Labette County (1-5)
Bonner Springs (1-5)
Schlagle (1-5)
Fort Scott (1-5)
