The annual local Highland Games will make its return next week, but it won’t be in the usual location.
This year, the Erie Invitational Highland Games, which are usually held in Chanute, will take place Saturday, June 6, at Erie Dinosaur Park. Check-in is at 9 am, while the actual events start at 10 am.
While Co-Athletic Director and participant Mike Golay said they are hosting the event at Erie Dinosaur Park, the actual location is across from the park on Fourth and Walnut. With as many as 90 competitors from previous years, there are 30 participants this year due to the COVID-19 guidelines from Governor Laura Kelly. A few days ago, Kelly changed her mandate for a phased reopening of the state into a set of recommendations, placing responsibility on how and when to reopen in the hands of Kansas’ 105 counties.
“We’re all looking to get out, throw and get some numbers this year,” Golay said. “We’re all looking forward to see our friends again and just get out and compete, because really, no one’s gotten to compete, obviously.”
Those excited for the Highland Games competition will have to compete at the new location, and for good reason, according to Golay. He said the event isn’t in Chanute like the last three years because the Chanute Recreation Commission was charging around $300 for the use of the fields. The use of Erie’s fields is free.
“We don’t make any money off of this, we break even,” Golay noted. “I mean we do charge an entry fee of $30, but that really go towards food, prizes for the guys. We’re not making any money on this. And Dirk (Athletic Director Myers) and I are using our own funds. We went out and got a little bit of donations from Jennifer Dietsch. She’s real nice. She donated $100. And Jonathon Johnson from Home Savings Bank, they donated $100. And I know Dirk got some donations from out of Erie. But it costs money to put the games on, too. The guys aren’t professionals, we’re not paying them. Judges are volunteers, we are not paying them.”
Still, all nine competitions will go on in Erie, while still following guidelines. Those games include the throwing the Breamer stone (22 pounds or heavier), open stone (16 pounds or heavier), heavy weights for distance, light weight for distance, light hammer, heavy hammer, Caber toss, Sheaf toss and weight over the bar (56 or 42 pounds).
Following Scottish hammers, usually the halfway point, there will be a traditional gourmet lunch.
There will be other slight changes. Usually groups in the Highland Games are organized by age. This year, however, all challengers will be lumped together. Golay said those groups are based on numbers produced from last year’s games.
Everyone will still throw their own weights. But one example of how groups are formed is if one person is an A-class guy under 40 years of age, he will throw 56 pounds. If over 40, he will throw 42 pounds. If the competitor is a woman, she will likely throw 21 pounds.
Participating in this annual affair is six-time world champion Michael Dickens of Texas, amateur world champion Skylar Arneson of Wichita, lightweight competitor Ted Van Vleck, lightweight participant Willis Graves, Myers and Golay, among many others. There will also be a good number of women who have competed at the world level.
These athletes will work to tally their best numbers to be entered into the North American Scottish Games Athletics database. Those with the best numbers – these players usually compete in multiple events across the country – will be selected to compete in the world games. Due to the postponement of this year’s games because of COVID-19, the world games will be in Moncton NB, Canada on June 18-20, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.