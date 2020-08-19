ROBERT MAGOBET
Chanute High School girls golf is back in full swing for the 2020 season.
The team had a two-day informal camp in the beginning of August during which the team went over skills and other basics. Still, this is the first official week of practice for the golf team, as the club has been out on Stone Greek Golf Course working on proper posture, alignment, among other skills.
On Monday and Tuesday, players were at the driving range and the practice greens, and played a of couple holes on Wednesday.
Getting back to golf likely felt normal for the student-athletes, especially in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Second-year CHS girls golf coach Trevor Ewert said he sees the sport as the perfect storm when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus.
“Golf is kind of a different animal because it’s easier than some others to social distance. So I mean, we’ve been social distancing, we mask up if we are anywhere near each other, obviously we’re not really sharing equipment; everybody has their own equipment, their own golf balls, stuff like that,” Ewert said. “I mean quite honestly, the precautions are pretty easy to take from a golf standpoint, easier than other sports.”
It will be an easy transition for the golf team this year, too, as the 2020 team has just one golfer lost due to graduation. That golfer is Lia Gutierrez, who signed on to golf at Fort Scott Community College. Last year, Gutierrez, a four-year golfer, tied for sixth (110) at Regionals and placed in the top 40 (202) at State.
But it wasn’t just about Gutierrez being a good golfer. Ewert said his former player cemented the team.
“She was able to talk to everybody and be kind of the glue player to bring the team together and lead by example because she was steady. She had a great work ethic,” Ewert said. “She was also a cheerleader, so she’d miss some practice time with that and she was excellent about coming out and getting some work in on her own.”
The current players will need to follow that same attitude. Senior Jerlyn Kustanborter returns as Chanute’s number one golfer. Kustanborter last year finished 12th at State and second with a score of 90 in the Regional Championship.
Timmen Goracke will be the number two. After the seasons both golfers had last year, Ewert said they both have natural ability, but will need to work themselves into a role to lead the team to where it wants to go.
Kustanborter has had to battle other factors than just developing as a golfer, however.
“After having surgery on my foot in March, I’ve had to slowly get back to golf, but it hasn’t stopped me from getting any better,” Kustanborter said. “I’ve been at the course day in and day out, some days just practicing at the range and on the putting green, and other days playing nine holes.
“My goal this year is to go out with a bang. This is a big season since it’s my senior year, and I’m hoping not only to continue to do well as an individual, but help my team be the best they can be in every tournament. I’m hoping to qualify for State for the fourth time. I’ve always had my heart set on being a top-10 at the State tournament and this is the year to do it. Golfing fans can expect to see 100 percent of my effort and heart left out on the course this season and I’m fairly confident in myself after the work I put in, not only this summer, but for the past few years.”
Goracke, who finished 41st at State last season and tied for sixth in the Regional Championship (110), said she is working on bolstering her skill set, too.
“This summer I always tried to be out at the course as much as I could,” Goracke said. “I would start at the putting green and the driving range, then play a few holes before I had to go to work in the morning. This year, I really wanted to focus on precision. Over the years, I have really got the rhythm and quality of a good swing, but I want to focus on the ball to end up exactly where I intend for it to go and just to keep having fun and getting better.
“Golfing fans can expect me to always do my best and take it one swing at a time, and to stay focused on me against the course. The team is continuing to build on the talent we have and hopefully you’ll see us defend our regional champs’ title.”
Three juniors – Janessa Varndell, Megan Kueser, Katelyn Caldwell – will try to assist CHS in accomplishing a regional championship in back-to-back years. And one freshman, Emma Waltermire, comes in with a lot of potential. Ewert said she is very coachable.
Right now, there are just six golfers for the Lady Blue Comets who will try to lead the team to another regional championship. But Ewert said he would love other players to come on out, and the sooner the better. CHS is also looking for another assistant coach, as KSHSAA has allowed another coach during postseason tournaments, whereas in years past, only one coach was allowed.
“We would be at quite the disadvantage competitively if we only had one coach,” Ewert said. “It is hard for one coach to make it to six girls in six different places on the course. Having an extra coach to alleviate that would be amazing.”
He hopes to have all of this in place before the start of the season, a league tournament Sept. 1 in Oswego, hosted by Labette County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.