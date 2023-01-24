NCCC Wrestling vs Pratt 1.24.23 - Junior Camacho

Neosho County sophomore Junior Camacho (125 pounds) battles for position with his opponent during Tuesday's dual with Pratt.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

Sophomore night was not so sweet for the Neosho County grapplers, as the Panthers went winless in their final regular season appearance of the year in a home dual against the fourth-ranked Pratt Beavers on Tuesday.

NCCC Wrestling vs Pratt 1.24.23 - Maze Mickens

Neosho County freshman Maze Mickens (157 pounds) hits a mat return during Tuesday's dual with Pratt.

