View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.
Sophomore night was not so sweet for the Neosho County grapplers, as the Panthers went winless in their final regular season appearance of the year in a home dual against the fourth-ranked Pratt Beavers on Tuesday.
“They're tough top to bottom. We've got some spots in our lineup where I'm not happy — there were some matches that I expected to win,” Neosho County head coach Matt Hansen said. “We had some guys that are ranked or close to being ranked, and they’ve got guys that were just ranked a little bit above us, and they took it to us in those matches. So I'm disappointed in that.
“They're a good team, but we're better than we showed,” Hansen added.
After notching a marquee win during last week’s dual with Labette, sophomore Junior Camacho suffered a 2-0 loss at 125 pounds to open the dual. After missing out on multiple chances to convert on his signature snap down, Camacho gave up a takedown to Pratt’s eighth-ranked Kaden Spragis late in the third period.
At 133 pounds, freshman Jesse Hall surrendered a fall to second-ranked Jason Henschel in 56 seconds.
Sophomore Ryland Wright had an early chance to take control of the 141-pound bout, but his roll-through landed him on his back for a six-point deficit. Wright then surrendered a fall to eighth-ranked Easton Taylor in the second period.
Eighth-ranked Gabe Maki then tallied another Pratt fall over freshman Jace Tapia at 149 pounds.
Through most of the matches to this point, Neosho County was surrendering riding time early and often.
“Wrestling on bottom is all about attitude, and you've got to wrestle into your opponent. Either you're feeling his weight and pressure, or he's feeling yours,” Hansen said. “It's going to take a second, third, fourth effort on bottom to get to your feet and get your escape. We were feeling their weight and pressure, and we weren't getting our weight and pressure back into them.”
That trend continued into the 157-pound match. After freshman Maze Mickens lit up the home crowd with an early takedown, the Panther went limp the rest of the way, suffering a second-period fall.
Neosho County’s lone ranked wrestler — seventh-ranked sophomore Jake Knowles — did not find success in his match either, as Pratt’s sixth-ranked Cayleb Atkins secured the dual win with a 14-1 major decision at 165 pounds.
Freshman Trent Jones suffered another fall at 174 pounds, with sophomore Kael Lane following suit at 184 pounds.
Freshman Buddy Claibourn surrendered an 18-3 technical fall at 197 pounds, before Pratt’s top-ranked Devon Dawson closed out the match with another fall over freshman Jasper Dewey.
Up Next
The Panthers head to Salina on Sunday for the Kansas Jayhawk Conference Dual Championships. Matches start at 9am.
Pratt 54, Neosho County 0
125: Kaden Spragis (P) dec. Junior Camacho (N) 2-0 (0-3)
133: Jason Henschel (P) fall Jesse Hall (N) 0:56 (0-9)
141: Easton Taylor (P) fall Ryland Wright (N) 4:49 (0-15)
149: Gabe Maki (P) fall Jace Tapia (N) 2:42 (0-21)
157: Isaiah Holmes (P) fall Maze Mickens (N) 3:57 (0-27)
165: Cayleb Atkins (P) maj. dec. Jake Knowles (N) 14-1 (0-31)
174: Braydon Lemuz (P) fall Trent Jones (N) 2:35 (0-37)
184: Blake Jouret (P) fall Kael Lane (N) 3:58 (0-43)
197: Kaden Glass (P) tech. fall Buddy Claibourn (N) 18-3 (0-48)
285: Devon Dawson (P) fall Jasper Dewey (N) 2:55 (0-54)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.