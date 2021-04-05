Neosho County Community College’s volleyball team has advanced to the National tournament.
In the Region VI Volleyball Plains District B tournament in Highland on Friday, the Panthers beat Cowley Community College 3-1 (25-13, 25-22 Cowley, 28-26 and 25-23), winning the season series 2-1.
NCCC’s Jolene Tidwell put up 12 kills and four aces. Riley Kallevig had 11 kills, 11 assists, one ace and one assist and Riley Moseman produced 30 assists, six digs, one kill and two aces.
In the finals, the Panthers beat No.15 Highland CC 3-2 (25-20 Highland, 25-22, 25-16 Highland, 25-22 and 15-9), which also won the season series for NCCC.
McKinley Pruitt racked up 15 kills, two digs and one ace. Hannah Brisco also tallied 15 kills, 10 digs and two aces.
Kallevig mustered up 12 kills and 24 digs, while Moseman provided 54 assists and 16 kills.
The National tourney is slated for April 13-15 in Cedar Rapids, IA.
