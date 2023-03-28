ERIE — The Erie Red Devils surrendered a pair of losses to the Lebo-Waverly Wolfdogs on Monday. Erie lost game one by a score of 17-11, before dropping game two via a 16-3 score.

“I was really proud of how our guys came out and played in our first games of the year,” Erie head coach Broc Mattox said. “Last year when we played Lebo, it only took them six innings to beat us twice, tonight we played two full games. The scores don't reflect how the games actually went as there was a lot of progress made with our program tonight.”

