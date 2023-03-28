ERIE — The Erie Red Devils surrendered a pair of losses to the Lebo-Waverly Wolfdogs on Monday. Erie lost game one by a score of 17-11, before dropping game two via a 16-3 score.
“I was really proud of how our guys came out and played in our first games of the year,” Erie head coach Broc Mattox said. “Last year when we played Lebo, it only took them six innings to beat us twice, tonight we played two full games. The scores don't reflect how the games actually went as there was a lot of progress made with our program tonight.”
Junior Devin Taylor saddled the pitching loss in game one, though he gave up zero earned runs across nearly three innings.
“A goal of ours coming into the year was throwing strikes, and he did that very well,” Mattox said of Taylor.
Junior Hayden Seibel came in to relieve Taylor, notching three strikeouts while giving up four earned runs. Junior Daniel Choi finished the final two innings, allowing two runs on three hits in his first varsity pitching appearance.
“Once (Daniel) settled down he threw some strikes,” Mattox said. “He will be big for us going forward, so it was good to get him some mound time.”
Taylor and Choi also had two-hit performances that included a double, with Choi driving in three RBIs. Junior Braxton Edwards had three hits and three RBIs and sophomore Dylan Kirkpatrick tacked on a pair of RBIs.
Game two went much the same way as the first, though it started with a breakthrough. Erie took its first lead in over two years on a no-doubt, two-run home run by junior Bryce DeMerrit in the first inning.
“Once again we were patient and we hit some balls really hard that unfortunately went right to the other team,” Mattox said. “Our pitching wasn’t as bad as the score shows, you have to credit our opponents for hitting the ball where we weren’t.”
Kirkpatrick took the loss on the mound, giving up three runs on four hits across 2 2-3 innings of work. Sophomore Eli Montee finished the third inning, giving up four earned runs of his own.
Edwards would allow just a single earned run over the next 3 1-3 innings, recording six strikeouts in the process before freshman Parker Hughes finished the game on the bump.
Aside from DeMerrit’s home run, Montee was the lone Red Devil to produce much offense. Montee hit a pair of singles and stole a base.
Defense was the obvious struggle for Erie, as the Red Devils finished with 18 errors on the night.
“Defensively we have some work to do… but the errors are something we can fix,” Mattox said. “I’m excited with how we battled at the plate, and we threw a ton of strikes.”
Up Next
Erie (0-2) continues its homestand on Thursday, hosting Humboldt (2-0) for a doubleheader starting at 4:30 pm.
Game 1
Lebo-Waverly: 204 250 4 - 17 11 1
Erie: 002 202 4 - 10 12 11
Notes: Devin Taylor 2 H, 2 R; Eli Montee 1 H, 3 R; Bryce DeMeritt 1 H, 1 R; Hayden Seibel 1 H, 2 R; Daniel Choi 2 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Dylan Kirkpatrick 1 H, 2 RBI; Braxton Edwards 3 H, 3 RBI; Reihler Collins 1 H; Devin Taylor L (0-1) 2.2 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 1 K, 2 BB; Hayden Seibel 2.1 IP, 4 ER, 5 H, 3 K, 1 BB; Daniel Choi 2.0 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 5 BB
Game 2
Lebo-Waverly: 024 500 5 - 16 11 3
Erie: 200 010 0 - 3 5 7
Notes: Devin Taylor 1 H, 1 R; Eli Montee 2 H, 1 R; Bryce DeMerrit 1 H, 1 R, 2 RBI; Hayden Seibel 1 H; Dylan Kirkpatrick L (0-1) 2.2 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 2 K, 3 BB; Eli Montee 0.2 IP, 4 ER, 4 H, 1 K, 2 BB; Braxton Edwards 3.1 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 6 K, 1 BB; Parker Hughes 0.1 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 1 K
