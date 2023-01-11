After losing its first KBCA top-10 ranking in numerous seasons last week thanks to a loss to Labette County, the Chanute boys basketball team is in the loss column for the second straight Tuesday. Despite holding a tie or leading the matchup for all but three and a half minutes, the Blue Comets fell 44-41 to the Coffeyville Golden Tornado.
The game plan coming into the night was to rebound and handle pressure well. Chanute managed just one of those things.
“I thought for the most part, we did a good job. They sped us up a few times and we made some costly mistakes, but I'm so proud of the guys and their effort and the way that they battled,” Chanute head coach Devon Crabtree said. “We had the game in our control, and we made some mistakes that cost us — and we couldn't overcome those.”
After Coffeyville went up 4-0 to start, Chanute blasted away on a 10-2 run to take a lead that would last until the final 20 seconds of the game. Going 4-of-12 from the field in the first eight minutes gave way to a night of nearly 40 percent shooting.
A career-high 12-point, 4-of-4 performance from deep in the second quarter by junior Jalen Duncan allowed Chanute to go into the intermission with a 22-14 lead. Duncan also recorded a block on the night.
“We’ve known he can do that. He's had some shots, but hasn't really gotten going like that, so it's exciting to see,” Crabtree said. “Hopefully that will continue and give him some momentum going into Friday.”
As if Chanute had the season tape on repeat, the Blue Comets allowed the Golden Tornado to claw back into the matchup in the second half. Coffeyville outscored Chanute 13-8 in the third quarter, going on an 8-1 run in the process.
“I think it's the way that they can defend, get out and apply ball pressure and take passing lanes away that really took us out of what we were trying to do,” Crabtree said.
Chanute still led 30-27 heading into the final frame, holding strong until a Coffeyville 3 with 38 seconds left. Chanute threw the ball in to look for the final shot — but the roar of the crowd disoriented the home team, allowing Coffeyville to grab a steal.
The Blue Comets compounded one mistake into another, fouling on the ensuing fastbreak to give Coffeyville’s Aaron Tunstall a chance at a three-point play.
Tunstall drained the free throw, leaving Chanute behind by three with just 10 seconds on the clock.
The Blue Comets fumbled the ball on the inbound, leading to a turnover and intentional foul, but were given grace by a missed free throw on the other end.
With less than seven on the board, junior Lars Koester took the inbound, but was unable to drain the halfcourt shot, handing Chanute its second loss of the season.
“We just need some guys to step up and be able to handle that and execute what we're trying to execute, even against pressure,” Crabtree said.
Chanute was in control of the game most of the night. Defensive pressure throughout and a pair of dunks by junior Kaiden Seamster gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about.
“It just really just tells you how much the guys are playing hard and flying around. That's what we hang our hat on,” Crabtree said of his squad’s ability to tip passes and force turnovers. “We may not be as athletic as a team like (Coffeyville), but we try to win with our effort and execution, and (our guys) did a good job of that.”
Seamster and junior Rhett Smith were all over the court all night long for Chanute, both recording a block, an assist and two steals. Seamster backed up a career night from Duncan with nine points of his own, hauling down a team-high seven rebounds in the process, while Smith went for four points.
Senior Parker Henson provided nine points and Koester finished with seven points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
“It's definitely a learning opportunity., as we’ve still got some young players out there. For the most part, the guys handled themselves well in a chippy and emotional game, so I’m proud of that for sure” Crabtree said. “Now we've got some adversity facing us, and we'll see how we can bounce back on Friday.”
Smith exited the game midway through the fourth quarter with an apparent hand injury. His return to the Chanute lineup is unclear.
Up Next
Chanute (4-2, 2-2 SEK) now welcomes the Independence Bulldogs (3-5, 1-3 SEK) to town on Friday. Independence is led by 6-foot-7, all-state first team center Easton Ewing, coming to town after a 53-45 loss to Parsons.
“I don't know if we will contain him, but we're gonna try,” Crabtree said of Ewing. “They do a good job of running things to get Easton the ball, so we'll get on the film tonight and start preparing.”
Box Score
Coffeyville: 6 8 13 17 — 44
Chanute 10 12 8 11 — 41
Scoring
Coffeyville: Aaron Tunstall 10, Jake Horner 9, Josh Shobe 7, Jamarrion Logan 6, Aiden Caron 4, Dontevius Boykin 3, Joseph Hernandez 3, Brayson Voss 2
Chanute: Jordan Duncan 12, Kaiden Seamster 9, Parker Henson 9, Lars Koester 7, Rhett Smith 4
