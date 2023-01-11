Chanute MBB vs Coffeyville 1.10.23 - Rhett Smith

Chanute junior Rhett Smith (23) surveils the court during Friday's loss to Coffeyville.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

After losing its first KBCA top-10 ranking in numerous seasons last week thanks to a loss to Labette County, the Chanute boys basketball team is in the loss column for the second straight Tuesday. Despite holding a tie or leading the matchup for all but three and a half minutes, the Blue Comets fell 44-41 to the Coffeyville Golden Tornado.

The game plan coming into the night was to rebound and handle pressure well. Chanute managed just one of those things.

Chanute MBB vs Coffeyville 1.10.23 - Jordan Duncan

Chanute junior Jordan Duncan (20) looks to junior Rhett Smith (3) to celebrate one of four 3s on the night during Friday's loss to Coffeyville.
Chanute MBB vs Coffeyville 1.10.23 - Kaiden Seamster

Chanute junior Kaiden Seamster (5) prepares to throw down a dunk during Friday's loss to Coffeyville.

