Chanute Football @ Coffeyville 10.14.22 - Dagen Dean

Chanute senior defensive end Dagen Dean (2) secures a tackle during a road SEK clash with the Coffeyville Golden Tornado on Oct. 14, 2022. 

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

Rosters are set for the 50th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl and Chanute Blue Comets All-State defensive end Dagen Dean will be one of 40 players to take the field for the East team on July 15.

The Shrine Bowl is an all-star football game hosted for high school seniors in support of the Shriners Hospital for Children and has raised over $3.7 million through the bowl game since 1974.

