Rosters are set for the 50th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl and Chanute Blue Comets All-State defensive end Dagen Dean will be one of 40 players to take the field for the East team on July 15.
The Shrine Bowl is an all-star football game hosted for high school seniors in support of the Shriners Hospital for Children and has raised over $3.7 million through the bowl game since 1974.
“It's awesome to know that my hard work is paying off; the summer workouts, the practices, all of it,” Dean said. “I’ve watched all three years and it’s been a dream of mine to make it since I've been in high school. I just hope to enjoy the experience.”
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound edge rusher earned Sports in Kansas’ Defensive Player of the Year award and KFBCA First Team All-State honors thanks to 65 total tackles on the year while adding pressure on most every other play.
Dean also grabbed nine sacks and six more tackles for loss against a schedule filled with run-heavy squads.
“It's always an honor for those guys to go play in the Shrine Bowl. It will be fun to go watch and see how he competes against the best guys in the state,” Chanute head coach Clete Frazell said. “It's bittersweet because some other guys could've made it. I feel like Ty (Leedy) and Eric (Erbe) had great seasons as well. Not many schools got multiple guys in, but I wish we could’ve had the opportunity to get more there.”
Dean is the 21st Blue Comet to be selected to the all-star team, and the third selection under Frazell’s lead (Kolten LaCrone, DE, 2022; Ty Bowman, QB, 2020).
“I think the Shrine Bowl is a loose goal that guys have, but I think their main focus is on the season, being a good teammate and getting ready to play. It really shows what our kids are doing to prepare themselves and how hard they are working,” Frazell said. “We’ve got kids that are willing to work and do what it takes to be great, and it's starting to rub off on some of our younger guys.”
Other Blue Comets previously selected to the roster include Trey Ellis (2014), Cody Howell (2013), Quinton Schooley (2012), Eric Bowman (2011), Matt Bollig (2010), Ty Blanchard (2009), Austin Braman (2007), Travis Ratliff (2006), Nathan Oehlert (2006), Dave Guinotte (1998), Andy Babcock (1992), Mark Barnhart (1991), Ryan Gossett (1990), Dan Goodwin (1988), Dan Smedra (1987), Tim Russell (1986), Sonny Manley (1986) and Buddy Kihm (1974).
Rosters for the Kansas Shrine Bowl are selected by sportswriters across Kansas. Each voter picks 26 players — 11 offensive, 11 defensive, three all-purpose players and one kicker or punter. Head coaches and assistant coaches then select two players each. The 40 players on each team with the most votes are selected for the bowl.
“This is an incredibly impressive group of young men,” Kansas Shrine Bowl executive director B.J. Harris said. “These players and coaches now have a wonderful opportunity ahead of them, one that is sure to have a lasting impact on their life.”
Class 6A schools were the most-represented with 17 players, Class 5A and 4A landed 15 players each, Class 3A and 2A had 12 selections each, while Class 1A had five and both divisions of 8 Man had two.
The East squad’s head coach is Clint Rider of Blue Valley Northwest. He’ll be assisted by Lorne Clark of Olathe Northwest, Josh Lattimer of Pittsburg, Weston Moody of Wamego, Bill Arnold of Topeka-Hayden, Michael Glatczak of Nemaha Central and Kyle Schenk of St. Marys.
“These guys have been unbelievable players for their teams, and I know it means so much for them to be able to play in this game,” East head coach Clint Rider said. “We’re excited about the East Squad and the opportunity we have to compete in July.”
On the West side, Tony Crough of Hays is the head coach. Crough’s staff includes Joe Schartz of Manhattan, Mark Sandbo of Salina Central, Jace Pavlovich of McPherson, Marc Henry of Clay Center, Tanner Hageman of Kingman and Matt Biehler of Conway Springs.
“There’s a lot of good players out there and we feel like we were able to get some of the best in the state,” West head coach Tony Crough said. “We’re confident we have the guys that will represent the West really well.”
Through 49 matchups, the West team leads the series at 30-17-2. Last year’s matchup ended in a 10-10 tie after a last-minute field goal. The West has won four of the last six bowls, while the East has not won since a 21-14 victory in 2018.
Kickoff for the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl presented by Mammoth is set for 7 pm on Saturday, July 15 at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. Tickets can be purchased at kansasshrinebowl.com
East Shrine Squad
Jordan Allen - Olathe South
DeAndre Beasley - Bishop Miege
Camden Beebe - KC-Piper
Aidan Behymer - Blue Valley Northwest
Mikey Bergeron - Mill Valley
Dylan Birge - Olathe West
Jacob Bittner - St. Thomas Aquinas
Landon Boss - Osage City
Eric Butler - Olathe Northwest
Jacob Carver - Rossville
Levi Cooley - Basehor-Linwood
Isaiah Coppage - Bishop Miege
Dagen Dean - Chanute
Connor Deters - Nemaha Central
Isaac Detweiler - Axtell
Spencer Doan - Lawrence Free State
Ben Evans - Topeka-Hayden
Jesse Greenly - Atchison
Cooper Hajek - Nemaha Central
Kale Hammerschmidt - Eudora
Josh Herrmann - Sabetha
Jase Hovey - Louisburg
Keller Hurla - St. Marys
Thomas Ippolito - Blue Valley Southwest
Bricen Lee - Atchison C.C.
Matt Lierz - Holton
Tyler Little - Galena
Mario Menghini - Frontenac
Luke Niggemann - Girard
Jerrit Norris - Troy
Malik O'atis - Shawnee Mission Northwest
Joe Otting - Topeka-Hayden
Hayden Oviatt - Wamego
Joshua Parrish - Olathe North
Tre Richardson - Highland Park
Jack Schneider - Blue Valley West
Wade Spencer - St. James Academy
Ty Weber - Washburn Rural
JJ White - Pittsburg
Jamale Williams - Lansing
West Shrine Squad
Will Anciaux - Kapaun-Mt. Carmel
Jerry Arteaga - Garden City
Sam Becker - McPherson
Bradley Bond - Goddard
Cameron Bowyer - Valley Center
Eli Brunk - Inman
Ethan Burton - Council Grove
Kyle Butcher - Wichita-Campus
Wesley Fair - Wichita-Collegiate
Nolan Freund - Kingman
Luke Gebhardt - Southeast of Saline
Walter Gray - Wichita-Bishop Carroll
Cauy Haresnape - Smith Center
Kade Harris - Thomas More Prep
Noah Khokhar - Hutchinson
Jack Kraus - Andale
Braxton Lafferty - Little River
John Martinez - Pratt
Riley Marx - Andale
Garrett McCreath - Junction City
Kenyon McMillan - Salina Central
Caden Miranda - Maize
Ricky Parga - Newton
L.J. Phillips - Wichita Northwest
Jake Proctor - Hesston
John Randle - Wichita Heights
Jalen Rice - El Dorado
Bryce Salmans - Hays
Keenan Schartz - Manhattan
Grady Seyfert - Beloit
Keiondre Smith - South Sumner
Ty Smith - Circle
Jackson Swartz - Chaparral
Jace Thomas - Scott Community
Mason Thrush - Maize
Jaxon Vikander - Manhattan
Jett Vincent - Canton-Galva
Miles Wash - Derby
Mason White - Andover Central
Zane Zoglmann - Conway Springs
