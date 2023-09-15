Oswego vs Crest
Ray Nolting | Parsons Sun

OSWEGO — A 38-point fourth-quarter run by visiting Crest was too much for Oswego to overcome Friday afternoon in an 8-Man high school football contest here.

Oswego led for the first quarter and much of the second before Crest’s passing game heated up. Crest tied the game at 20 at the half. Oswego rung the bell twice in the third quarter to gain a 34-28 advantage going into the final quarter, when Crest quarterback Rogan Weir passed for a long-yardage touchdown for 70 yards and had a 53 yard interception return. Jensen Barker, Denton Ramsey and Henry White scored the rest, including on one safety.

