OSWEGO — A 38-point fourth-quarter run by visiting Crest was too much for Oswego to overcome Friday afternoon in an 8-Man high school football contest here.
Oswego led for the first quarter and much of the second before Crest’s passing game heated up. Crest tied the game at 20 at the half. Oswego rung the bell twice in the third quarter to gain a 34-28 advantage going into the final quarter, when Crest quarterback Rogan Weir passed for a long-yardage touchdown for 70 yards and had a 53 yard interception return. Jensen Barker, Denton Ramsey and Henry White scored the rest, including on one safety.
Oswego collected 269 yards rushing on 53 carries and gained 77 yards on passing plays on three completions in five attempts. Crest tallied 239 yards rushing on 29 carries and gained 157 yards on passing plays with five completions in 15 attempts.
Hunter Kelly scored three touchdowns for Oswego and Josh Hutchinson scored two. Owen Jackson scored the final TD for Oswego.
Up Next
Oswego, now 0-3, will travel to Yates Center on Friday. Crest, now 2-1, will host Hartford next week.
Crest 66, Oswego 40
Scoring
O: Hunter Kelly, 24 run. Owen Jackson run.
O: Kelly, 26 run. Pass failed.
C: Rogan Weir, 54 pass to Denton Ramsey. Run failed.
C: Weir, 26-pass to Jerry Rodriguez. Pass failed.
O: Kelly, 13 run. Kick failed.
C: Weir, 6 run. Weir run.
Ramsey, 48 run. Weir run.
O: Josh Hutchinson, 6 run. Kick failed.
O: Hutchinson, 10 run. Owen Jackson, pass to Tanner O’Neal.
C: Jensen Barker, 1 run. Weir, pass to Kade Nilges..
C: Weir, 70 pass to Barker. Weir run.
C: Weir, 53 interception return. Pass failed.
C: Ramsey, 43 run. Run failed.
O: Jackson, 47 pass to Kelly. Run failed.
C: Henry White, 18 run. Barker, pass to Logan Kistner.
