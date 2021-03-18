ROBERT MAGOBET
IOLA – NCCC went toe to toe versus No. 6 Coffeyville on Monday, but the Panther men didn’t come out with that much fire against their opponent on Wednesday night in Iola.
Allen Community College blew out NCCC 84-59, the Panthers’ second-worst defeat of the season. Sophomore big Daniel Titus scored 10 points and brought down nine rebounds. Sophomore forward Tremaine Chesley also posted 10 points along with five rebounds and one steal. Sophomore guard Magic Reliford, the conference Player of the Week, put up six points and had one 3.
“Energy, toughness, I mean, we win a couple of games and hang with the No. 6 team in the country, and we think we are pretty good, and we get slapped in the face playing a team that only won five games in the season,” NCCC head coach Jeremy Coombs said. “We did that up in Northwest Tech without Magic, and now we did it tonight. And they just bit us in the tail.”
From the get-go, NCCC seemed to lack intensity. Allen took full advantage after a 14-3 run following a corner 3 by Allen guard Donell Carter with around 12 minutes to go in the first half.
NCCC just struggled to score. Normal offensive plays that typically would work didn’t pan out. That led to a 35-13 ACC lead after Allen guard Cedric Rollerson stroked a 3 with 2:50 to go in the first half.
Allen went into the break with a 37-19 lead after 21 points were executed off of 3s. Allen point guard Shaikim Jenks and guard Freddie Word were at the center of those 3s, each sticking two in the first half. The Red Devils had seven threes to NCCC’s 0 in the first half.
Also in the first half, Allen also had no turnovers to 10 for NCCC. The Red Devils scored 14 points off of turnovers.
There was certainly a lack of spirit for NCCC, but it may have also been a bad matchup for the Panthers. The Red Devils have a tall crop of players who are athletic, and they can hit 3-pointers. Allen big Trevian Sylvester, a 6’8” big, knocked down two 3s in the contest.
In the second half, the Panthers tried to make a run. Reliford scored on a tough step-back 3 and Chesley had a transition layup to make the score 41-26 Allen with 17:02 to go.
In a heckling crowd that would call out individual players, Chesley would go on to knock down two free throws to put the Panthers down just 13.
But Allen forward Amadou Traore, a 6’7” big who played hard all game, executed an and-one off of an offensive rebound. After a made free throw by Traore, Allen upped the lead to 50-36 with 11:38 to go in the contest.
Allen’s Word continued to do what he was doing all game: knock down 3s. Word swished a 3 to make the score 53-37 with 11:19 in the game. Allen continued to take care of the ball, only giving it up one time to NCCC’s 20. And the game was effectively over given the sluggish disposition.
Word finished with a game-high 23 points and 12 rebounds.
Ninth-year Allen head coach Andy Shaw said his team’s talent isn’t indicative of the overall record.
“I’ve been preaching to our guys, even the losing streak that we went on, that we got to stay together,” Shaw said. “I think we are a little bit better of a team than our win-loss record was showing. We lost two games on the road in overtime. We lost a couple of games at the buzzer early on in the year. And I just think we got our confidence down a little bit. But our guys, they always came to practice ready to go and they kept good attitudes and stayed together...”
Allen did a good job moving the ball and sharing the rock, which led to 27 points off nine 3s to NCCC’s nine on three 3s. The Red Devils also scored 24 second-chance points to NCCC’s seven.
One bright spot for NCCC, however, was that Chanute’s own Tye Coombs was able to take advantage of some playing time, scoring five points.
NCCC (6-9, 4-9) will compete versus No. 19 Cowley (12-4, 12-2) on the road Saturday at 4 pm.
NCCC: 19 40 - 59
Allen : 37 47 - 84
Neosho: Titus 10, Chesley 10, Reliford 6, Elijah Griffin 5, Nick Lawrence 5, Coombs 5, De’Antray Hughes 3, Quentin Asberry 5, Makye Loggins 4
