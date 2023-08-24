ERIE — Fresh legs and high hopes is the story for a young Erie cross country squad entering the fall distance running season.
“We have high hopes for this squad,” head coach Kyle Carpenter said. “We hope to be contenders for the league championship and we want to send at least one of our kids to the state meet.”
The Red Devils will also be looking for a new leader in the early goings of the season, as the squad lost two-time state medalist Breanna Ross to graduation.
“We have some fresh legs this year, and we are excited to see what they can do,” Carpenter said. “Our biggest weakness is our numbers. But of the kids we do have, they are strong runners.”
One of the strongest returners will be on the boys side, as Tri-Valley League honorable mention Killian Hume is back for his sophomore season. Hume averages just over 21 minutes on his 5K and showed a lot of potential as a freshman.
“We're very excited to see how far he can go as he continues to put in the work,” Carpenter told the Tribune after the regional tournament in 2022.
Also hoping to make bigger strides of improvement this season are senior Devyn Taylor and juniors Dylan Kirkpatrick, Michael Richenburg and Aiden Wiles. All three were consistent varsity starters in 2022.
“My returning runners have all seen good gains. I hope to see that trend continue,” Carpenter said.
Junior Zarien Collins is the lone returner on the girls side. During her sophomore campaign, Collins progressed solidly in a season that saw her land four medals and crack the 30-minute barrier at the regional race.
“(Junior) Annie Myers on the girls side and (freshman) Arthur Pollreis on the boys side show promise,” Carpenter said.
Junior Devon Westhoff and freshman Colt Corbett round out the Red Devil distance runners for the year.
Up Next
Erie begins the 2023 cross country season on Thursday, Aug. 31 in Burlington.
2023 Schedule
8/31 @ Burlington
9/7 @ Fort Scott
9/14 @ Parsons
9/21 @ Southeast
9/26 @ Columbus
10/3 @ Eureka
10/12 @ Fredonia (TVL)
10/21 Regionals TBA
10/28 @ Wamego (State)
