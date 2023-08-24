Erie XC @ Eureka (TVL) - Oct. 13, 2022 - Dylan Kirkpatrick and Killian Hume

Junior Dylan Kirkpatrick (851) and sophomore Killian Hume (852) run during the Tri-Valley League Cross Country Championships in Eureka on Oct. 13, 2022.

 Contributed photos

ERIE — Fresh legs and high hopes is the story for a young Erie cross country squad entering the fall distance running season. 

“We have high hopes for this squad,” head coach Kyle Carpenter said. “We hope to be contenders for the league championship and we want to send at least one of our kids to the state meet.”

