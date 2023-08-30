Despite saddling a 10-0, mercy rule loss, the Chanute Blue Comets presented plenty of upside during Monday’s season opening boys soccer matchup with the Shawnee Mission South Raiders.
The Blue Comets quickly fell behind, trailing 5-0 after just 20 minutes. As the defense settled in and the offense began to find chances to advance, things settled down. Chanute allowed just three goals in the back end of the first half, and it took over 20 minutes more for the Raiders to tack on the final two goals.
Chanute head coach Adam Wilcox said his squad did a good job of adjusting and slowing down the Shawnee Mission South offense.
“We didn’t make any mistakes I didn’t think we would make,” he said. “Sometimes you have times where you say, ‘What the heck were they even doing?’ There really wasn’t any of those.”
Wilcox noted he has been preaching an increase in tempo to his team since June. The Blue Comet listened and got out running in the opener, but that actually led to the 8-0 first half as the Raiders were just too fast for them.
“Today they were ready to turn and attack quickly, but that’s not what the game called for,” Wilcox said. “I took a little bit longer than I should’ve to tell them to play more passive. They had the right idea, just not for the situation.”
Wilcox did make that adjustment at half, and the Blue Comets responded in kind.
“We found something to fix at half — and we did it. That’s always really good to see out of the kids,” Wilcox said.
Despite lacking much varsity experience on the back line entering the night — Brayden Gough was the lone returning starter from 2022 — the Chanute defense did look solid. Gough, seniors Mitchell Habiger, Nathan Meisch and Mike Stanley and junior Ethan Burnett looked as cohesive as possible.
“There’s a lot of areas to clean up, but it is stuff that is expected early in the season,” Wilcox said.
Wilcox also lauded the work of his midfielders, seniors Carter Fosha and Noah Vogel and junior Eli Uhner.
“Our mids looked really good,” Wilcox said. “They were able to cut through a really good team. We had more chances than I thought we would.”
Despite allowing 10 goals, senior goalkeeper Kolby Baker did manage to nab 15 saves. Baker saved four high pressure shots with the score at 9-0, and even blocked a penalty kick from 12 yards.
“Kolby is really good and has come a long way — even from last year,” Wilcox said. “The best thing a coach can have is a keeper they’re comfortable with, and I absolutely have that in Kolby. He makes good decisions and makes good plays.”
Shawnee Mission South (2-0) selected junior midfielder Calan Gregory as its man of the match because of a three-goal performance.
Up Next
Chanute (0-1) hits the road on Thursday, Aug. 31 for a matchup with the Rose Hill Rockets (1-0). Rose Hill comes off a mercy rule win of its own, a 10-0 trouncing of Coffeyville on Aug. 25.
“They’ve beaten us the last three years, but by less and less each year. That’s showing program growth,” Wilcox said. “We’re going from a big 6A team to a strong 4A team so we don’t get a lot of breaks. We’re gonna take what we can and make a good run at Rose Hill.”
Box Score
S.M. South: 8 2 - 10
Chanute 0 0 - 0
Scoring
S.M. South: Calan Gregory 3, Thomas House 2, Adrian Zambrano, Gabe Leon, Henry Coughlin, Ian Wilkinson, Nathaneal Lee
