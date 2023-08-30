Chanute BSOC vs. Shawnee Mission South - Aug. 29, 2023 - Kolby Baker

Chanute senior goalkeeper Kolby Baker (0) leaps to corral a corner kick as senior defensemen Brayden Gough (18) and Mitchell Habiger (29) and junior midfielder Eli Uhner (10) play defense during a home matchup with Shawnee Mission South on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

Despite saddling a 10-0, mercy rule loss, the Chanute Blue Comets presented plenty of upside during Monday’s season opening boys soccer matchup with the Shawnee Mission South Raiders.

The Blue Comets quickly fell behind, trailing 5-0 after just 20 minutes. As the defense settled in and the offense began to find chances to advance, things settled down. Chanute allowed just three goals in the back end of the first half, and it took over 20 minutes more for the Raiders to tack on the final two goals.

Chanute BSOC vs. Shawnee Mission South - Aug. 29, 2023 - Noah Vogel

Chanute senior midfielder Noah Vogel (12) passes ahead to a teammate during a home matchup with Shawnee Mission South on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

