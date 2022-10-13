St. Paul Volleyball vs. Altoona 10.11.22 - Kenna Doherty and Josey Harris

St. Paul senior setter Kenna Doherty (8) sets the ball for an imminent kill from senior hitter Josey Harris (22) during Three Rivers League action at home on Tuesday. The Indians secured their second straight undefeated TRL title, posting a 10-0 record in 2022 league play.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

ST. PAUL — The St. Paul Indians secured their second straight league title, while the Altoona-Midway Jets went winless in Three Rivers League volleyball action here Tuesday.

A pair of two-set sweeps granted the Indians the honor of back-to-back undefeated TRL championships.

Altoona Volleyball @ St. Paul 10.11.22 - Kyra O'Connor

Altoona-Midway's Kyra O'Connor (10) passes the ball during a match against St. Paul on Oct. 11.

