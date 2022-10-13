ST. PAUL — The St. Paul Indians secured their second straight league title, while the Altoona-Midway Jets went winless in Three Rivers League volleyball action here Tuesday.
A pair of two-set sweeps granted the Indians the honor of back-to-back undefeated TRL championships.
“(After last season’s finish) Coming into this season I told the girls, ‘I’m greedy, I want another one,’” St. Paul head coach Mark Haight said. “Last week we had a battle at Crest and came out on top there. Tonight, I tried to keep the girls in the best mindset and told them it would really be something to win back-to-back undefeated league titles. I told the girls I was very proud of them.”
St. Paul entered the evening ranked fifth in the state by the Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association.
The Indians came into the first contest somewhat on their heels, with the Northeast Vikings threatening as St. Paul took the first set 25-21, before taking set two 25-19. Haight noted the Vikings had a number of hitters sidelined for various reasons, causing unforced errors from the Northeast offense.
“(Northeast) came out and gave us a great shot right out of the gate,” Haight said. “We just kinda fought with them, but I told the girls that they beat themselves, we didn’t beat them.”
Though St. Paul was not outstanding against Northeast, Haight believed the chemistry achieved from seven seniors on his roster was just enough to overcome the Vikings.
“We’ve got great athleticism. In volleyball, you gotta be quick, you gotta get to spots, and you gotta cover. We’re successful when we do that,” Haight said. “There’s times when we tend to sit back and then we’re on our heels, so it’s also about keeping this group motivated through every contest.”
Senior Sophia Albertini led the way in this one, tallying five kills, five digs and two blocks. Senior Josey Harris nearly matched that line with four kills, two digs and two blocks, while seniors Chloe Seme and Maggie Winter had three kills and a dig each.
After St. Paul struck them down, Altoona was faced with Northeast. The Jets fell to the Vikings 16-25, 21-25, but still looked solid as they impressed their coach by nearly stealing the second set.
“They played the best they’ve ever played against Northeast,” Altoona head coach Amanda O’Dell said. “They were talking, moving and really going for the ball. Northeast is pretty good, so I was pretty impressed with that.”
Altoona’s Kyra O’Connor hit three kills against the Vikings, while Emmalynn Pupanek, Abby Relph and Chloe Stewart had a kill each. Summer Raymond added four assists and nine service points.
After the somewhat tight opening match, the Indians turned around to nearly blank the Jets 25-6 in both sets. Not only was the one-two combo of Albertini and Harris connecting, the service from the Indians was nearly untouchable by Altoona.
“We came back in the second one and took care of business,” Haight said.
After a solid showing in the loss to Northeast, the much stronger St. Paul squad left the Jets without answers. Altoona only managed a small number of opportunities for kills, converting on just three.
“To come out and play like that, it’s pretty disappointing,” O’Dell said. “But that’s kinda how it’s been all season. They get behind, their attitudes get down and it’s contagious to the whole team.”
Pupanek had two kills while Relph had one while recording a block. O’Connor and Raymond had two points in the service each and Relph led with three service points.
Harris had the touch on the ball for St. Paul in this one, posting six kills and seven aces. Albertini had four kills and five aces, Seme hit a pair of points to go with four in the service and Winter added three kills. Sophomore Jorja Harris showed up with four aces, while senior Gennie Vitt had three.
As always, the St. Paul hitters were moving in sync with senior Kenna Doherty. The setter had a block and an ace to go along with 28 assists, pushing her regular season total to 498.
As has been the struggle all season, Altoona was physically run down due to lack of substitutions. The Jets dressed just nine total players for the contest.
Up Next
Both the Indians (30-6, 10-0 TRL) and Jets (3-24, 0-10 TRL) are now in preparation for the KSHSAA 1A Div. II Sub-State Championships on Oct. 22. Billy Fager Fieldhouse in St. Paul is set to welcome, among other schools, the No. 2 Lebo Wolves (27-1).
The Indians are set to receive the second seed, on the opposite end of the bracket as Lebo. St. Paul will likely face either Altoona or Hartford (3-23).
“We know we’re gonna have a battle,” Haight said. “Once you get to sub-state, you can’t overlook anybody. Our focus is to try to take our first match and go from there, but our goal is to get to Lebo.”
The Jets, thanks to an 0-29 Chetopa squad, will not enter the Wolves’ den to face Lebo for their opening matchup, and will look to make an upset in a matchup with either St. Paul or Southern Coffey County (23-6).
“This week we’re gonna just work on coverage and talking,” O’Dell said. “Hopefully we can play like we did against Northeast in sub-state, and then go from there. We have the potential, they just have to put it all together.”
Box Scores
Northeast 21 19 (0)
St. Paul 25 25 (2)
Altoona 16 21 (0)
Northeast 25 25 (2)
Altoona 6 6 (0)
St. Paul 25 25 (2)
