TOPEKA - The Kansas State High School Activities Association is pleased to announce Sarah Smith of Wetmore, Kansas will join its staff on July 1 as an Assistant Executive Director. Smith was selected in a national search from a strong field of candidates. She will succeed Annie Diederich, who is retiring from the KSHSAA staff.

Smith joins the KSHSAA after serving as high school and junior high activities director and grade 10-12 English teacher for the Doniphan West USD 111 District since August 2016. She has experience as a successful volleyball coach and Kansas Association for Youth (KAY) club sponsor with Doniphan West. Prior to working with the Mustangs, Smith was a teacher, KAY club sponsor and basketball coach at the Wetmore Academic Center for eleven years.

