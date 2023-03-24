TOPEKA - The Kansas State High School Activities Association is pleased to announce Sarah Smith of Wetmore, Kansas will join its staff on July 1 as an Assistant Executive Director. Smith was selected in a national search from a strong field of candidates. She will succeed Annie Diederich, who is retiring from the KSHSAA staff.
Smith joins the KSHSAA after serving as high school and junior high activities director and grade 10-12 English teacher for the Doniphan West USD 111 District since August 2016. She has experience as a successful volleyball coach and Kansas Association for Youth (KAY) club sponsor with Doniphan West. Prior to working with the Mustangs, Smith was a teacher, KAY club sponsor and basketball coach at the Wetmore Academic Center for eleven years.
A native of rural Jackson County, Kansas, and a graduate of Jackson Heights High School, Ms. Smith earned a Bachelor of Arts in History with a Political Science minor from Washburn University in 2004. She is currently finishing a master's degree in educational administration from Emporia State University, to be completed this coming May.
Ms. Smith’s primary responsibilities will be the administration of gymnastics, tennis, volleyball, the KSHSAA Hall of Fame, the Kansas Association for Youth (KAY) program, bowling and unified bowling while assisting with general administration of the KSHSAA.
“Ms. Smith is respected as an outstanding educator and will continue to empower students to serve, grow, and lead as they engage in the interscholastic activities. Her faithful service as a teacher, coach, building administrator, district leader, and her parent perspective all support Sarah as an excellent choice to fulfill the duties so capably administered by Ms. Diederich” KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick said.
Ms. Smith is a lifelong learner committed to timely, concise and clear communication. She is known as a team builder and is committed to supporting member schools in furthering education-based activity experiences for Kansas students.
