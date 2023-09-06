BUFFALO – A volleyball triangular was originally scheduled here Tuesday afternoon at Milo Peterson Gymnasium, but the squad from Tyro Christian School didn’t show up.
Unfortunately, for portions of the match, it seemed as though Altoona-Midway didn’t either.
Battling practice issues with several players being out sick during the week, the Jets weren’t in top form — physically or mentally — and as a result fell to Liberty Homeschool Alliance in straight sets Tuesday. The Arrows swept the match, 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-15).
“Things definitely did not go well tonight,” said Altoona-Midway head coach Michelle Stackhouse. “It was supposed to be a triangular, but Tyro had to back out. Also, we were coming off of a week of being sick. We hadn't had a full practice with everyone there for seven days, and it definitely showed.”
Stackhouse indicated her squad was not themselves in several areas Tuesday.
“Our communication was lacking tonight. We didn’t play as a team. We weren’t hustling after the ball,” the coach noted. “We had 15 dropped balls tonight. That should never happen at this level.
“But we will bounce back,” Stackhouse continued. “We can be a better team. They have proven it before and they can and will do it again. I have faith in these girls.”
Despite the loss, there were bright spots for the Jets. Shining the brightest in that area was junior Emmalynn Pupanek, who ended the night with 40 digs, two blocks, five hits and seven serves.
“Emmalynn was our leader tonight,” Stackhouse noted. “And our other girls had some good moments as well. Overall there just weren’t enough of them tonight.”
Senior Summer Raymond finished with 26 assists, four serves, and 18 digs. Senior Chloe Stewart had 27 digs, three hits, a block and eight serves, one being an ace. Sophomore Chantal Morales rang up 12 serves – two of them aces – and six digs. Junior Jyl Davis wound up with eight serves, 15 digs and four assists.
“We are going to really work on our communication and conditioning this week before our next tournament this weekend at Flinthills,” Stackhouse said.
Up Next
AMHS (1-5) is slated to compete in the Flinthills Tournament this Saturday, Sept. 9, in Rosalia.
