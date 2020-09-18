TOWANDA – For the first time this season, Chanute High School’s futbol players and coaches had a full roster in a game that turned out to be a 9-2 walloping over Circle High School on the road Thursday evening.
Sophomore Gregory Lopez had a hat trick, scoring a game-high three goals (4-, 67- and 68-minute marks); junior Kaleb Becannon put up two goals (both in the 39-minute mark); and junior Miguel Ayuso registered two goals (30- and 5-minute marks). Other goals were from senior Andrea Cuin (15-minute mark) and junior Trey Smoot (29-minute mark).
“It has been a weird year,” CHS head soccer coach Adam Wilcox said. “All the way through August, we couldn’t train on the turf because they were resurfacing the track; we couldn’t walk across. We were playing on the grass field, which is different than turf, (and) our grass field isn’t a full-size field, so some of the dimensions and spacing was a little off, then I went into quarantine for a while. We lost one of our returning senior players, and we had everybody back together on the turf for about a week. The first few games, the kids were trying to find their rhythm. I think we’re starting to pick that up a little bit.”
The highlight of this game was how beautifully Chanute was able to move the ball around from teammate to teammate. All day, a Blue Comet was passing the ball to get a fellow teammate involved. This pattern materialized into six goals that were assisted, and seven goals overall in the first half.
Circle and last week’s Riverton High School, with whom Chanute tied 1-1, have similar teams. But last week, Chanute’s players were competing for themselves. On Thursday, there was a noticeable difference in team chemistry, especially after Wilcox challenged them to play more as a team.
Defensively, Wilcox rotated six players in his back four. In practice, he has been preaching winning balls in the air and on the ground before passing accurately to the midfielders.
While it has been a learning process to teach these techniques to players who mostly played junior varsity last year, Chanute was able to execute these strategies well enough for a seven-goal blowout.
Junior goalkeeper Drayton Cleaver only played in the first half, as Chanute ended the first half up 7-0. Senior second-string goalie Dylan Lowry replaced him to get some experience. Cleaver went back into the game for five minutes after badgering Wilcox about scoring a goal.
Tuesday at Pittsburg
Chanute fell a little short to Pittsburg 1-0 on the road. But to lose by just one goal is a feat.
This is only the second time in three years Chanute was able to get within a goal of Pitt.
“We played them dead even in the second half, had several chances to get the goal, they just didn’t go in,” Wilcox said. “That’s by far the best we’ve ever played against Pittsburg, a pretty good team year to year. We played Pittsburg really well the other night.”
Chanute will next play El Dorado on Monday around 6 pm at the Chanute Community Sports Complex. Junior varsity will play Chanute Christian Academy at 4:30 pm before the varsity game.
