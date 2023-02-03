View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.
IOLA — The Chanute Blue Comets halted a three game skid with a 55-41 victory over the Iola Mustangs here Friday.
“The turnovers, the rebounding, all these things that were causing us problems (early in the year) — we’re starting to see us get better at those things. And that's what it's all about,” Chanute head coach Dustin Fox said. “I’m just hoping that we're trending in the right direction and compete when it matters.”
Chanute did, however, get off to a dreadfully slow start. Although drive-and-dish attempts were resulting in open shots, the Blue Comets could not seem to pay for a point. Driving to the rim resulted in at least four blocked shots by Iola’s Kiera Fawson in the first quarter alone.
“I liked that we were taking it at her, but we weren't real physical. Once we got to her, we didn't look for contact. We were trying to avoid it,” Fox said. “I think that actually played to our benefit, though. It seemed like she really wanted to block the shot, so we were able to get her to come over to us… and drop it off on the backside.”
After shooting a meager 12 percent in the first quarter, Chanute opened the second period on a 13-2 run, shooting over 40 percent the rest of the way. Senior Tyra Bogle and junior Peyton Shields began to find success in the paint, and junior Jaye Smith popped a 3 from the left wing to ignite the offense.
Smith’s impact did not stop on offense, as she joined junior Kierny Follmer in dominating the offensive and defensive glass.
“They were going and getting contact on the box outs, and then we were jumping. After we jumped, we got tough, and it's probably the best that we've looked as a team competing on the boards,” Fox said.
The Blue Comets carried a 26-15 lead into the intermission, before extending their lead to double digits early in the third quarter. Follmer started to find her groove, as she had six points in the period.
Shields made her way to the line twice late in the fourth, knocking down all four shots to ice the game. The point guard finished with a team-high 16 points, adding six assists and four steals along the way.
“I thought she was in total control for most of the night and just played one of her best games of the year,” Fox said. “She looked like the kid that we know she is, and I’m so proud of her for the vision and just stepping up and making free throws there at the end. She was a total package tonight.”
Smith finished with 10 of her own, Bogle had nine and Follmer and junior Kelsey Haviland added eight each. Junior Kynleigh Chard provided four points of her own off the bench.
Follmer nearly had a double-double, as she led the Blue Comets with 10 rebounds. Smith added six caroms and a trio of steals, Bogle had three boards and four steals and Haviland had three rebounds and a steal.
Iola’s Aysha Houk led the Mustangs with 14 points, Reese Curry added 11 and Fawson had 10.
Injury Report
Junior Ashley Haviland — a familiar face in the starting lineup — went down on the first offensive possession with an ankle injury, sidelining her the rest of the way. Her return to the Chanute rotation is currently unclear.
Up Next
Chanute (4-10) continues a mini road trip on Tuesday when the squad travels to Fort Scott to take on the Tigers (13-1). The Blue Comets suffered a 53-32 defeat when the two squads met up in December.
Box Score
Chanute: 7 19 19 10 — 55
Iola: 8 7 15 11 — 41
Scoring
Chanute: Peyton Shields 16, Jaye Smith 10, Tyra Bogle 9, Kelsey Haviland 8, Kierny Follmer 8, Kynleigh Chard 4
Iola: Aysha Houk 14, Reese Curry 11, Keira Fawson 10, Karingten Hall 6
