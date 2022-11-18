On the back of quite a successful season that ended in a KJCCC East Division title, the Neosho County Panthers landed eight players on the All-Conference honors released last week.
Voting on the All-Conference lists are completed by the coaches at the conclusion of the season.
“All these players have been fantastic throughout the course of the season and have earned this recognition,” Neosho County head coach Elliot Chadderton said.
Freshman goalkeeper Michael Brennan, sophomore forward Jack Kay, sophomore midfielder Leonardo Menzen and sophomore defenseman Gerardo Garcia were named to the first team, while freshman defenseman Silas Itota, sophomore midfielder Max Russell, freshman forward Warren Sung and freshman midfielder Matty Welding earned second team honors.
Anchoring the defense, Brennan allowed just 10 goals to 28 saves this season to land on the first team.
Kay had a team-high 15 goals and eight assists, Menzen had four goals and seven assists and Garcia punched in three goals and seven assists.
Russell added four goals and seven assists, Sung had four goals and four assists, Welding punched in two goals while Itota notched a pair of assists on the year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.