St. Paul Volleyball Sub-State 10.22.22 - Josey Harris

St. Paul senior Josey Harris (11) digs a shot during the KSHSAA Class 1A Div. II Sub-State Volleyball Championships on Saturday.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

ST. PAUL — The St. Paul Indians fell short of a state tournament berth at the KSHSAA Class 1A Div. II Sub-State Volleyball Championships held here Saturday. After taking down the Chetopa Hornets in the opening match, the Indians were bested in a tight battle with the Southern Coffey County Titans.

