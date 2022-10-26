View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.
ST. PAUL — The St. Paul Indians fell short of a state tournament berth at the KSHSAA Class 1A Div. II Sub-State Volleyball Championships held here Saturday. After taking down the Chetopa Hornets in the opening match, the Indians were bested in a tight battle with the Southern Coffey County Titans.
“When the match was over, I went into the locker room and had seven seniors crying their eyes out,” St. Paul head coach Mark Haight said. “We showed up and we gave it everything we had, hats off to Southern Coffey.”
The first match of the day saw St. Paul run away with a 2-0 (25-4, 25-7) victory over Chetopa.
“We’ve seen them two or three times this year so we were pretty familiar with them,” Haight said. “I told the girls to come out and take care of business, and we did. We played well in that first match.”
The senior set-kill combo of Kenna Doherty to Josey Harris was alive and well in this match, with Harris going for 13 kills. Doherty finished the match with 23 assists and a kill of her own, bumping to senior Chloe Seme for six and to senior Sophia Albertinit for four kills.
Senior Gennie Vitt provided four aces, while Albertini had two, and Harris and senior Maggie Winter had one each.
After handily taking down Hartford in the opening round, Southern Coffey County brought it to the Indians. The first set saw the Titans open an 8-1 lead before the Indians could muster much of a response. Most of those points came on the back of unforced errors by the host team.
“When these two teams get out on the court, you can’t let things get away from you. We had to claw back, and we just didn’t get it done that first set,” Haight said.
Though St. Paul tried to get back into it, bringing the score to 22-22 at one point, the Titans took the first set 25-22.
The second set was much closer, as neither team led by more than two points throughout.
“Can’t complain about the second set, I thought the girls played hard,” Haight said. “There isn’t anything I would go back and change, they played hard and the better team won.”
The set would need extra points to determine a winner, and Southern Coffey County would edge out the Indians again to win set two 27-25, securing their spot in the sub-state finals.
Albertini led the way in this one, posting 14 kills and a pair of blocks, while Harris had eight kills and six blocks. Seme had another four kills to go along with four digs and two aces, while Doherty finished the match with 25 assists and a pair of kills.
Haight said that while his team played exceptionally well against a tough opponent, the difference came down to mistakes. The head coach noted that the pressure of the moment caused a few out-of-character shanks and misplaced passes.
“These girls have nothing to hand their heads about. We knew it was going to be a battle coming in,” Haight said. “I told them to get their heads up, and to go get revenge during basketball.”
The volleyball squad will have a much different look next season, as sophomore Jorja Harris will be the lone returning letterman.
“I graduated seven seniors. It started four years ago, and we just kept building and building the team,” Haight said. “Once we got them all together, we put together quite a team. Those girls are in my heart, and they always will be.”
Southern Coffey County would eventually fall to the tournament champions from Lebo.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.