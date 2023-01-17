Erie Wrestling vs Parsons (Battle of 59 Dual) 1.17.23 - Taylor Holbert

Erie sophomore Taylor Holbert lifts off Parsons' Landon Jones after securing a third-period pin in the 132-pound bout of the Battle of 59 rivalry dual on Tuesday afternoon at Erie High School.

 Sean Frye | Tribune photo

ERIE — Hosting the second annual Battle of 59 rivalry dual with Parsons, Erie won in front of a home student body, 54-24, on Tuesday afternoon.

