ERIE — Hosting the second annual Battle of 59 rivalry dual with Parsons, Erie won in front of a home student body, 54-24, on Tuesday afternoon.
“Winning it is a great thing,” Erie head coach Will Weber said. “You can’t deny winning it. But this is about getting the audience involved. Parsons is getting bigger every time. They’re getting better every time. That’s what we love and want.”
Parsons forfeited four open weights while Erie forfeited two.
“We had to move some guys up from JV and move guys up weight classes to fill the roster and make it competitive,” Parsons head coach Kaito Barr-Miller said. “I was happy with what I saw from those guys. Maybe we didn’t get those wins, but we got a lot to learn from.”
In the first bout of the dual, Parsons’ Kaden Berry pinned Erie’s Kyler Yackle in the second round at 120 pounds.
“He started off a little reserved,” Barr-Miller said. “I don’t know if it was the atmosphere or whatever. He had a few jitters. But he still did what I expected him to do. He controlled the match and got his pin.”
In the 126-pound match, Erie’s Seth Welch got a first-round fall over Zacarias Fernandez.
The day’s most exciting bout came at 132 pounds as Erie’s Taylor Holbert and Parsons’ Landon Jones went back and forth. Both wrestlers nearly pinned their opponents in scramble situations over the course of the match.
With both wrestlers gassed, Holbert pulled out a third-round pin.
“It was the stands and the audience,” Weber said. “Having duals in school promotes wrestling. We got the bleachers full and that made that match exciting. He dug deep to come out and get that win. He’s been our JV kid and to pull a win over a starter, that’s not a bad deal.”
At 150 pounds, Erie’s Ruben Mata pinned Parsons’ Lucas Fugate. Devon Westhoff of Erie followed that up with a pin of Parsons’ Gannon Friess at 157 pounds.
Cayce Welch, who wrestled an exhibition as well for Erie, notched a pin in the first round of the 175-pound match against Traeton Ginder.
“We’ve got to work on his technique a little more, but he’s so strong,” Weber said. “He’s starting to work on that technique. We’re dusting it off, cleaning it up. When we get to the postseason, he’ll be ready to go.”
Parsons’ final bout win came at 190 pounds with freshman Brelin Summers pinning Bryson Glidart.
“He’s and up-and-coming wrestler,” Barr-Miller said. “We’re working on little things with him all the time. He’s a freak of nature and can do things that other guys can’t do. He’s super athletic. He does things I’ve never seen before. He’s got a unique style. Now he just needs to put that spin on it and keep winning.”
The dual ended with the 215-pound match as Erie’s Brandon Volz won a 3-1 decision over Cade Brown.
“The team did great,” Weber said. “We had some big matches that were big point swings.”
Up Next
Erie heads to Eureka on Saturday for a tournament.
“This was our last dual of the year,” Weber said. “Our last team event we truly have is league in two weeks. So we’re trying to solidify our lineup for that. Then we prepare our individuals for regionals and state.”
As for Parsons, it heads to Cherryvale on Jan. 26 for a dual.
“We’re midway through the season and definitely haven’t peaked,” Barr-Miller said. “We’re still working on our conditioning. That’s what the best wrestlers say is most important.”
