Garrett Almond thinks about taking a shot in a contest versus Parsons on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Parsons High School. Chanute would go on to lose 79-53.

 Robert Magobet/Tribune

ROBERT MAGOBET

robert@chanute.com

PARSONS — The full-court trap and the big, athletic guards of the Parsons basketball team stifled Chanute’s attack on Tuesday night at Parsons High School. This led to Parsons (8-0, 4-0) remaining undefeated after a 79-53 win over the Blue Comets.

Garrett Almond was Chanute’s leading scoring with 13, while Briley Peavy had 11.

While the full-court trap caused problems for Chanute, the Blue Comets did cut into the deficit early thanks to Peavy draining two straight 3s to make the score 20-17 Parsons with 6:13 left in the first half.

The run was aided by Tye Coombs – the guard finished the game with 9 points and five rebounds – who on several occasions broke the full-court trap by using his speed to get all the way to the cup for an easy basket.

But the pressure mounted on defense, leading to an overall 10 steals for Parsons, a team that returns a core of players that lost by just three points to the eventual state champions in Piper High School in the first round of the Class 4A State Tournament a year ago.

Head coach Devon Crabtree knew the pressure on defense by Parsons was a factor.

“It was good. They’re good at it, they’re a good team, we know that,” Crabtree said. “It sped us up. Took some early shots and that’s what they wanted us to do. It gives them opportunities to get out and run. So yeah, it was tough.”

The Parsons guards were huge factors – Ezekiel Lyons scored 13 while Dariq Williams had 15 – but a huge issue for Chanute was the leading guard Daquan Johnson, who put up 20 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.

All three of these guards just fed off their energy on defense, getting into the lane and taking what the defense gave them. Another problem for Chanute was that Parsons closed out defensive possessions with rebounds, but also grabbed offensive rebounds in key moments. Parsons won the rebound category 43 to 21.

“I thought our rebounding effort wasn’t as good as we had hoped, they did a really good job of crashing the offensive glass, and they kind of continue on their second-chance opportunities that really got them an early lead,” Crabtree noted. 

Parsons also has a 6’7” forward in Pierce Thomas who used his length to alter shots in the paint.

Chanute (4-4, 3-2) will now have a little bit of a break before the annual Ralph Miller Classic begins at CHS on Thursday, Jan. 23.

