MATT RESNICK
WELLSVILLE — It was a rough evening for the Humboldt Cubs on Friday as they absorbed a 40-0 loss at the hands of host Wellsville.
The shutout loss moves Humboldt to 5-2 overall.
“We had our chances to get a couple scores and make it a close game at times, and then it just kind of snowballed on us,” said Logan Wyrick, as his club trailed 20-0 at the half. “We had at least two chances to score in the first half, and didn’t. We also should’ve scored on our first possession of the third quarter and came up short.”
Cubs signal-caller Gavin Page threw for 52 yards, and added another 66 on the ground while tailback Trey Sommer rushed for 72 yards.
“We had quite a few key contributors out tonight, and we just couldn’t make up the difference,” Wyrick said. “Hope to get some guys back next week and get a big win against a good Osage City team at home.
Wyrick noted a victory over Osage City could position his squad to host a home playoff game.
