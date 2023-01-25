The Royster basketball teams posted a trio of dominant wins over the Coffeyville Golden Tornado here Monday. The seventh graders won 40-18, the eighth grade ‘B’ team won 33-10, before the ‘A’ team ran away with a 49-19 victory.
Alex Helman and Kysen Seamster notched 11 points each in a romping of the seventh grade team from Coffeyville.
“The boys played well as we had really good energy that allowed us to be aggressive and helped us hit some shots,” seventh grade head coach Max Ruark said. “It was a very good performance from everyone involved.”
Kelton Ruark added nine while Joseph Gann added four. Brady Sherman and Jordan Patterson tallied two each, while Trey Raida went 1-of-2 from the charity stripe.
Kasen Audiss posted 13 points in eighth grade’s tromp of the Coffeyville ‘B’ team. After going up 8-2 after a quarter and 14-4 by halftime, Royster dominated throughout.
Evan Luebbering had 10 points, Landon Burris netted five, Jose Lazzo and Hayes McKinney dropped in two each and Logan Bilby made a free throw.
The ‘A’ game was much of the same, as the Rockets sprinted to a 17-0 margin after a quarter.
“We were really good defensively for all four quarters, which led to quite a few transition points,” eighth grade head coach Shane Duncan said. “I feel we played as good offensively in the third quarter as we have all season. The guys shared the ball and ran our high-low action extremely well.”
Warrick Olson led with 12 points, while Lawrence Chaney and Jalen Duncan tallied 11 each. Daniel Stanley had seven points and Noah Luebbering and Kason Auddiss had two each.
Karter Naff notched four points to go with 10 offensive rebounds on the evening.
“Karter was exceptional on the glass tonight and gave us multiple second chance opportunities,” Duncan said.
Up Next
The Rockets hit the road Thursday for a clash with the Independence Bulldogs.
Scoring
7th A: Alex Helman 11, Kysen Seamster 11, Kelton Ruark 9, Joseph Gann 4, Brady Sherman 2, Jordan Patterson 2, Trey Raida 1
8th B: Kasen Audiss 13, Evan Luebbering 10, Landon Burris 5, Jose Lazzo 2, Hayes McKinney 2, Logan Bilby 1
8th A: Warrick Olson 12, Lawrence Chaney 11, Jalen Duncan 11, Daniel Stanley 7, Karter Naff 4, Noah Luebbering 2, Kason Audiss 2
