Royster seventh grader Kysen Seamster (15) puts up a shot in traffic during a home matchup with Independence on Jan. 5.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

The Royster basketball teams posted a trio of dominant wins over the Coffeyville Golden Tornado here Monday. The seventh graders won 40-18, the eighth grade ‘B’ team won 33-10, before the ‘A’ team ran away with a 49-19 victory.

Alex Helman and Kysen Seamster notched 11 points each in a romping of the seventh grade team from Coffeyville.

