INDEPENDENCE — Early 3s by senior guard Brianna Waggoner didn’t bother the Independence Lady Bulldogs Tuesday night at IHS. Indy won the SEK game handily 52-37.
Waggoner’s 3s put Chanute up 14-9 after the first quarter. Tied at 14 in the second, Chanute senior point guard Kori Babcock scored on a driving layup, but the next position, Indy’s senior guard Kayley Thorpe hit a 3, putting the Lady Bulldogs up for good at 17-16 in the beginning of just the second quarter.
Thorpe then hit another 3, and from there, Indy did a respectable job of meeting Babcock at the rim. Babcock did her best to find open shooters, but those shots just didn’t go in.
Indy capitalized on offensive rebounding and 3s – Indy hit three 3s in the first half thanks to Thorpe – and the halftime score was 29-20 Lady Bulldogs.
“I think they played harder than we did, and when you do that, you create extra opportunities for yourself, and the basketball gods seem to reward you,” CHS girls coach Dustin Fox said. “They were getting the extra shots. They were getting out in transition. And we were on our heels that whole quarter, and then it continued into the third quarter. For whatever reason, we didn’t play with a lot of energy. They didn’t play with the passion that I know we are capable of playing with tonight. And we’ve got to do better.”
Waggoner had a team-high nine points, while Babcock had seven and freshman forward Jaye Smith put up six.
On the other hand, the leading scorer for Indy was All-SEK Honorable Mention player sophomore guard Abby Veile, who scored a game-high 25 points. Thorpe scored 12 points on four 3s. Indy first-year girls’ coach Brycen Byrd said his team came out and played well.
“We played together pretty well tonight, that’s what I was most proud of,” Byrd said. “We were able to move the ball really unselfish. And as long as we do that, we’re going to be able to stay in games and have opportunities to win.”
To try to combat this offensive attack, Chanute went to a 1-2-2 press and then to a 1-2-2 zone on made shots early. On misses, the Lady Blue Comets went to the 1-3-1. But Indy was able to beat these defenses. When Chanute got down big, Fox switched to man defense. On the defensive end for Indy, the Lady Bulldogs were just aware of what Babcock was trying to do.
Missed attempts piled on for Chanute, allowing Indy to run away with the game.
Chanute (4-2, 2-1) will next play Parsons (0-4, 0-2) Friday 6 pm at home.
Chanute 14 6 6 13
Indy 9 20 21 8
Waggoner, 9; Babcock, 7; Smith, 6; Jacelyn Catron, 4; Peyton Shields, 4; Kelsey Haviland, 2; Ashley Haviland, 2; Tyra Bogle, 3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.