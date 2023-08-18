The Chanute Blue Comets return a solid swath of experience to the pitch this fall as the boys soccer team hopes to improve upon a 4-11-1 mark during their 2022 campaign. Head coach Adam Wilcox expects a much improved squad to take the field as the season gets underway this afternoon.
“Last year was a disappointment in terms of our record. Our play on the field was inconsistent both throughout the season, and in singular games,” Wilcox said. “This year I am expecting us to be much more leveled out. We will still have times that we don't look as sharp as I want, but I anticipate those lows to be less severe in both dips in quality and duration.”
Wilcox was hesitant to put forth expectations or talk about his team’s potential, as he sees too many factors to success that are uncontrollable at this point.
“Potential is a dangerous and misleading way to give representation of a team,” he said. “What I think our realistic high potential is: putting out the best team we ever had in several years, making a run at the SEK and — with the right matchup — winning a playoff game or two. I would be very pleased if we could reach that potential.”
The team will feature a strong core of seniors in the goal and midfield, with a much less experienced backline that Wilcox says needs to start clicking soon.
“We had a mostly senior backline who played a ton of collective minutes. Outside of (senior) Brayden Gough, we will now be very inexperienced at the varsity level,” Wilcox said. “Our backline has several new members on it and could struggle in the early season to find the best way to play together. Defense is played with your individual and collective mind so when a new group gets together it takes a while for them to get the details ironed out.
“This is where having Kolby (Baker) will be so vital for us,” Wilcox added.
The senior goalkeeper returns to the next after a relatively strong season. Despite the uneven record, Baker tossed shutouts in multiple games.
Hoping to make up the difference is the veteran midfield, featuring seniors Carter Fosha, Mike Wright and Noah Vogel and junior Eli Uhner.
“The midfield will be our strength this season. We have a group of talented and experienced players who are ready to put the team on their collective backs,” Wilcox said. “I think our team chemistry will be a strength for us this year.”
With numerous players exiting via graduation, that leaves plenty of spots open for underclassmen. Wilcox has already seen a pair of younger players start to step up.
Sophomore Ethan Burnett showed the coaching staff over the summer he was ready to make the leap to the varsity squad.
“I think that Ethan has improved vastly over the past year. He will be one of the new pieces that we will need to step up on the back,” Wilcox said.
Freshman Lawrence Chaney is a newcomer who Wilcox could see playing significant time this fall.
“He is young and inexperienced playing in a system, but I think that he has skills and is coachable so that he can be a piece of our team's success,” Wilcox said.
Though he hopes to move up the ladder in the Southeast Kansas League this year, Wilcox noted Pittsburg as the favorite with Coffeyville right behind.
“I think that the SEK is collectively as good as it has been since we joined,” he said.
Outside of the league schedule, the path through the season got more difficult as well. Chanute will see defending regional champions in Louisburg and Wichita-Trinity, the perennial powerhouse Rose Hill and a very talented team from Class 6A in Shawnee Mission South.
“This will be without question the strongest collection of opponents that we have ever had. There will be no ‘easy’ games or teams that I can look at now and say we will beat guaranteed,” Wilcox said.
Wilcox is joined by a new assistant, James Reese. Wilcox lamented the loss of his former assistant, Walker Becknell.
“He was very helpful in teaching the younger players technique and will be hard to replace,” Wilcox said.
Up Next
The Blue Comets begin the season Tuesday, hosting the Emporia Spartans and the Baldwin Bulldogs for a jamboree at the Chanute Community Sports Complex. Each team will play a pair of 30-minute matchups, with the first of the night scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
2023 Schedule
8/22 JV/V Jamboree vs. Emporia / Baldwin 4:30 p.m.
8/25 JV/V vs. Independence 4:30 p.m.
8/29 JV/V vs. Shawnee Mission South 4:30 p.m.
8/31 JV/V @ Rose Hill 5:30 p.m.
9/5 V/JV @ Fort Scott 4:30 p.m.
9/7 JV/V @ Ottawa 4:30 p.m.
9/12 JV/V vs. Pittsburg 4:30 p.m.
9/14 JV/V vs. Parsons 4:30 p.m.
9/18 V/JV @ Parsons 4:30 p.m.
9/21 JV/V vs. Paola 4:30 p.m.
9/26 JV/V vs. Louisburg 4:30 p.m.
9/28 JV/V @ Coffeyville 4:30 p.m.
10/5 V/JV vs. Fort Scott 4:30 p.m.
10/10 JV/V @ Pittsburg 4:30 p.m.
10/12 JV/V @ Independence 4:30 p.m.
10/17 JV/V @ Wichita-Trinity 4:30 p.m.
10/19 JV/V vs. Coffeyville 4:30 p.m.
