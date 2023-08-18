Chanute BSOC vs Indy - Oct. 13, 2022 - Eli Uhner and Carter Fosha

Junior midfielder Eli Uhner (8) dribbles around a defender as senior Carter Fosha (13) looks on during a home matchup with Independence on Oct. 13, 2022.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

The Chanute Blue Comets return a solid swath of experience to the pitch this fall as the boys soccer team hopes to improve upon a 4-11-1 mark during their 2022 campaign. Head coach Adam Wilcox expects a much improved squad to take the field as the season gets underway this afternoon.

“Last year was a disappointment in terms of our record. Our play on the field was inconsistent both throughout the season, and in singular games,” Wilcox said. “This year I am expecting us to be much more leveled out. We will still have times that we don't look as sharp as I want, but I anticipate those lows to be less severe in both dips in quality and duration.”

Chanute BSOC vs Indy - Oct. 13, 2022 - Kolby Baker

Senior goalkeeper Kolby Baker (0) hauls in a shot on goal attempt during a home matchup with Independence on Oct. 13, 2022.

