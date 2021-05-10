One of the best players in Neosho County Community College basketball history will play at the next level.
Sophomore shooting guard Magic Reliford signed Thursday with Pittsburg State University, a team that plays in the MIAA and is coached by former NBA player Kim Anderson.
Pittsburg State’s last winning season was two years ago in 2018-19. But Reliford looked well past that when deciding that the school would be his home for his next three years of eligibility.
“(The reason I will go is) just the environment and the family that they seem to have. All the players are positive. Everybody had good vibes, and so I just wanted to be a part of that,” Reliford said.
From a playing standpoint, Reliford said he can be an aggressive point guard who can score the ball on the Division II level. He did the same thing at NCCC, using his tight, razzle-dazzle handle, although he was often running alongside another point guard.
At NCCC, he averaged 17.7 (eighth in KJCCC) points in Conference play, scoring 20 or more 11 times and 30-plus in three games in his sophomore season, including 23 versus Coffeyville, which went on to win the National Championship. Reliford also had a career-high 36 at Independence. He ranked fifth in the Conference in three-pointers (71 made 3s), shooting 40.7 percent in overall field goal percentage.
Reliford took his prolific ability from Parsons High School as an All-State player to NCCC where he averaged 13.6 points his freshman year and became a First-Team All-KJCCC selection, the 32nd all-time leading scorer with 801 total career points, and helped his team advance to the second round of the KJCCC playoffs his sophomore year.
Reliford said he developed important tools to get to the next level: the ability to be more physical and play at a faster pace. He said he learned a lot from NCCC head coach Jeremy Coombs.
“He told me to never give up, you know. I’ve been in a lot of situations where I could have just quit and stayed at home and got a job, but Coach told me to keep fighting and as long as I’m fighting, he’s got my back 100 percent,” he said.
Reliford will select Recreation Management as his major, but his goal at Pitt State is to develop as a basketball player and make it to the NBA.
“I’m super proud of him. I mean it’s home for him – it’s in his backyard and they did a great job of recruiting,” Coombs said. “He’s going to have a tremendous career over the next three years playing for them. And I’m just really excited he’s going to be close to us, and I’ll bet we’ll go see him play.”
