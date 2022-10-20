INDEPENDENCE — The Chanute Blue Comets clinched a share of the Southeast Kansas League championship Tuesday evening with victories over the Independence Bulldogs and the Coffeyville Golden Tornado.
“We’re so proud of them. Coming from the season we had last year to where we are now, there’s not a better feeling for us right now,” Chanute head coach Jory Murry said.
After splitting the league-designated matchups with Fort Scott during the season, the Blue Comets will share the title with the Tigers as both squads finished at 10-2 in SEK play. This is Chanute’s 15th volleyball title, and the first time the Blue Comets have finished atop the league since winning four straight from 2012-15.
The Blue Comets opened their final night of regular season play by defeating Independence by a 2-1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-12) score.
After leading a majority of the first set and finalizing at 25-22, the Blue Comets started showing signs of frustration during the second set, eventually allowing the Bulldogs to even the set score.
“We talk alot about the importance of minimizing our own mistakes. In a set like that where we have a lot of missed serves, balls in the net and out of bounds, the frustrations come from the fact that they’re not beating you, you’re beating yourselves,” Murry said. “Being mentally tough enough to overcome that and push through is important, which they finally did in that third set.”
The final set with the host team saw Chanute control throughout, with senior setter Kamri Naff punching in the final point for her first career kill.
“These girls knew coming into today that they had a goal, and there was nothing that was going to stop them from reaching that goal. It was do-or-die time,” Murry said.
Since she resides mainly on the backline providing digs and assists, Naff made it a point to record a kill before her senior campaign was finished. Murry and Naff’s mother noted that the setter spent extra time in the gym this week to work on her kill swing.
“We were trying to get her a kill to win the game, and there wasn’t a better way to end it,” Murry said.
Junior middle hitter Kierny Follmer led the way against the Bulldogs, providing a service ace to go along with a team-high 15 kills. Junior outside hitter Jaye Smith added nine kills, senior outside hitter Brinly Bancroft was good for eight, junior setter Elle Kreighbaum had five and junior defensive specialist Jacie Costin had four.
Follmer also went up for four blocks, while Bancroft and Kreighbaum had one each.
The third set especially saw a very clean serving performance from senior libero Preston Keating. Although she did not record an ace, Keating went error-free in the service game against the Bulldogs, helping the Blue Comets rally multiple times.
After a tight battle with Independence, Chanute ran away with a 2-0 (25-8, 25-14) victory over the Golden Tornado of Coffeyville.
The Blue Comets jumped to a 10-2 lead, extending it to 20-5 before ending the first set 25-8. The second set looked much the same as the Blue Comets moved the score to 12-5 and then 18-9 before closing it at 25-14. The Blue Comets nearly went without allowing two points in a row to Coffeyville, continuing momentum throughout.
“Momentum is huge in all sports, but I feel like in volleyball that once you get on a roll, it's really hard mentally for the other team to pull things together and get a stop,” Murry said. “We know what our strong rotations are, and when we can push through and build momentum in those rotations, that’s huge for us.”
The biggest strength the Blue Comets had over the Golden Tornado was the Chanute’s front line decision making. Numerous times Coffeyville was perfectly set up to receive a spike, but the Chanute hitters instead dropped a point in on a tip or push.
“We work on that a lot in practice, where the girls have to make a quick, fast decision,” Murry said. “They’re used to it, but our back row does a fantastic job of talking to our front row.”
Follmer and Bancroft led the way again in this one, tallying four kills each. Costin had a pair, while Smith, junior middle hitter Kelsey Haviland, and junior setter Reese Clements posted a kill each.
Bancroft, Follmer and Haviland each had a successful block, while Costin posted a pair of aces in the service.
The Blue Comets put together a hitting percentage of .279 for the evening, while serving at a .908 clip.
The pair of wins finalizes Chanute’s record at 23-12, rounding out a 10-2 record in SEK play.
Up Next
With the regular season in the rearview, the Blue Comets are now set to take on the Bishop Miege Stags (14-21) this Saturday in Parsons for the opening round of Sub-State.
“Honestly, we haven’t even thought about (Sub-State) yet, we were so focused on tonight. We will get to work on that tomorrow,” Murry said.
Box Scores
Independence 22 25 12 (1)
Chanute 25 22 25 (2)
Coffeyville 8 14 (0)
Chanute 25 25 (2)
Final SEK Standings
#Chanute 10-2 (23-12)
#Fort Scott 10-2 (21-15)
Parsons 8-4 (24-12)
Independence 7-5 (23-11)
Labette County 5-7 (15-19)
Pittsburg 2-10 (2-33)
Coffeyville 0-12 (5-29)
#Clinched share of league championship
