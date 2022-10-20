Chanute Volleyball @ Indy 10.18.22 - SEK Champs

The Chanute Blue Comets volleyball team poses after securing a share of the Southeast Kansas League championship on Tuesday.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

INDEPENDENCE — The Chanute Blue Comets clinched a share of the Southeast Kansas League championship Tuesday evening with victories over the Independence Bulldogs and the Coffeyville Golden Tornado.

“We’re so proud of them. Coming from the season we had last year to where we are now, there’s not a better feeling for us right now,” Chanute head coach Jory Murry said.

Chanute Volleyball @ Indy 10.18.22 - Kamri Naff and Kierny Follmer

Chanute senior setter Kamri Naff (13) tips the ball for junior middle hitter Kierny Follmer (1) during a matchup with Independence on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Chanute Volleyball @ Indy 10.18.22 - Jaye Smith

Chanute junior outside hitter Jaye Smith (12) spikes the ball over an Independence defender on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Chanute Volleyball @ Indy 10.18.22 - Preston Keating

Chanute senior libero Preston Keating (21) serves the ball amidst a Chanute rally against the Independence Bulldogs on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

