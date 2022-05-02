Schools in Kansas will get to vote on a multiplier that will apply to private schools, the KSHSAA Board of Directors decided on Friday. The move is designed to address the ongoing issue of private schools winning a disproportionate number of championships.
The state association governing high school athletics and activities voted to send a proposal to a vote of every member school.
KSHSAA Board of Directors give initial approval for private school modifier proposal, send to vote by member schools https://t.co/mBAC8pPNlZ #KSHSAACovered— KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) April 29, 2022
“It’s the right thing to do for this to go to a vote,” said Mike Kastle, a member of the KSHSAA Executive Board who also serves on the Parsons USD 503 board, is the superintendent at Altoona and also is the Three Rivers League commissioner.
“I think the vote is going to be very close. The schools and classes will have really good discussion. There’s good points by those who oppose it and those who favor it. But it’s the right thing to do to send this to all schools. Let’s let everybody make the decision.”
KSHSAA’s Board of Directors voted to send the classification proposal to a vote of all schools by a 43-19 margin.
In order for the proposal to pass, a majority of all schools as well as four out of the six classifications have to vote in favor of the measure.
The proposal is one of the most comprehensive classification measures in the country with free and reduced lunch rates, location and recent state championships all being taken into account.
Blanket multipliers based on enrollment or recent success is the most popular model for states that have multipliers.
With three-part multiplier that would apply to the state's 28 private schools, each private school would start with a 1.0 multiplier that equals its actual enrollment numbers. A school's multiplier may increase based on the three previously stated criteria.
For geographic location, private schools would receive an additional .30 if located in a Class 6A or 5A population area, a .15 in a Class 4A or 3A area and no addition if in a Class 2A or 1A area.
For the success factor, private schools that have won 10 or more championships across all sports over the most recent five-year period would have .30 added. Schools with five to nine championships would have .15 added and schools with four or less championships would receive no addition. The success factor will be the first criteria measured. If the success factor does not get triggered then the geography and socioeconomic factor does not go into effect.
For socioeconomics, private schools with less than 20% of enrolled students receiving free or reduced lunches would have a .15 added to their multiplier. Schools with at least 20% of students in that program would have no addition.
“Administrators need to talk about this with coaching staffs and sponsors and look at this very closely,” Kastle said, “to see if this is something they’ll endorse. The impact at Altoona may be minimal and the same goes for the Three Rivers League. But the impact at Parsons could be far more. They see private schools in the postseason.”
If the proposal passes the statewide vote, the Kansas State Board of Education will review and approve the language. If that happens, the Kansas State Legislature will examine a statute change to allow the proposal to go into effect.
Ballots for schools to vote will be sent out in May.
Editor’s Note: Information from a report on KSHSAA Covered was used in this report.
