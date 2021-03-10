NCCC wrestling dropped two meets to Northwest Kansas Technical College and Pratt Community College on Tuesday evening at home.
In the first meet, NCCC lost to Northwest 27-19. Northwest’s Skyler Hunter pinned NCCC’s Roberto Camacho (133 pounds). Northwest’s Cody Francis, the No. 8 wrestler in the nation, then won by fall over Neosho’s Kolton Smith (133).
NCCC’s Ethan Ewing (141) got the Panthers on the board after pinning Northwest’s Samuel Blackmon.
Later, Northwest grabbed an 18-6 lead following Chinzonrig Tsermaa’s (No. 3 in 141) win by fall over NCCC’s Jose Centeno (149).
Chanute’s own Brady McDonald (157) pinned Northwest’s Luther McGee, making the score 18-12.
Northwest’s Chinges Tsermaa (No. 3 in 157) won a 10-7 decision over Chanute’s Dalton Misener (165). Northwest’s Jacobi Deal then came up victorious in an 11-4 decision over NCCC’s Tyson Villalpando. Northwest’s Jacari Deal (No. 4 in 174) won a 17-12 decision over NCCC’s Logan Allen (184).
The Panthers were able to win the last two matches of the evening thanks to NCCC’s Ryan Murphy (197) winning a 5-3 decision over Northwest’s Davis Lee and NCCC’s Logan McDonald (285) being victorious in an 11-0 major decision over Northwest’s Alexavier Vigil.
“Overall, the team needs to work on bottom. We are really struggling on bottom,” NCCC head coach Nick Nothern said. “I don’t know why we looked out of shape tonight. We are not out of shape. We’re in good shape. There’s no reason we should look out of shape. I don’t know if it’s a poor diet, extracurricular activities, I don’t know. We’re going to figure it out, I can tell you that. The biggest issues for us are wrestling through positions, chain wrestling and then wrestling on bottom. We’re too defensive on bottom. We don’t attack on bottom. And if you’re not attacking on bottom, and (they’re) attacking on top, usually, that’s not a good thing.”
NCCC vs Pratt
NCCC fell short to Pratt 32-20.
Pratt’s Michael Spangler, the No. 1 wrestler in his class, won by technical fall over Camacho.
At 133, Pratt’s Jason Henschel, the No. 3 wrestler, pinned Smith.
Down 11-0, NCCC finally got on the board after Ewing won by technical fall over Pratt’s Jacob Mitchell. Pratt’s Jake Beeson, the No. 1 wrestler, pinned Centeno.
Then, Brady McDonald won by fall over Pratt’s Jose Cervantes.
Pratt’s Juan Urbina went on to pin Misener.
Down 23-11, NCCC added to the total with Villalpando’s 7-3 decision over Pratt’s Carsyn Schooler.
Near the end of the day, Pratt’s Deston Miller won a 6-4 decision over NCCC’s Walker Lowdermilk.
NCCC’s last win was a forfeit, which was won by Murphy.
Pratt heavyweight Devon Dawson won by fall over Logan McDonald.
“We’ve done a few individual workouts or a couple of individual workouts this year where we’ve worked one-on-one. We’re going to do more of those as we get closer to the postseason, so hopefully, we can correct those things,” Nothern said.
NCCC (2-10) was supposed to go to the University of The Ozarks this Saturday, but there was a COVID-19 outbreak on Ozarks’ side. The Panthers will go to Labette Community College Tuesday for a 4 pm meet.
