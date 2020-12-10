Kansas winter high school sports kicked off last week, and that means there are some Chanute Tribune Top Performers this week who have propelled their teams over the top.
Since wrestling started first on a Wednesday, this period of consideration will be from the middle of last week up until today.
In the first triangular meet of the year at Lansing High School last week, Chanute High State Champion Trent Clements went 2-0, winning by fall at 46 seconds over St. Thomas Aquinas’ Cooper Mogren. He also won by forfeit.
In girls basketball, CHS All-State guard Kori Babcock had another cool 25-point game in the first game of the season versus Caney Valley. This effort helped Chanute to a 49-37 win.
For the boys team, junior guard Kam Koester scored a career-high 25 points against Caney Valley. He was able to knock down four 3s in the fourth alone, which helped his team win 61-45.
For the Erie Red Devils, who went to State last year for the first time since 1993, senior All-TVL guard Mark Bogner notched 20 points versus Southeast in the first game of the year and 16 points versus Crest. The Red Devils are 2-0 because of this.
On the Erie Lady Red Devils side, senior guard Skylar Clevenger scored 14 points versus Southeast and four points against Crest, which has led the team to a 2-0 start for the first time in three years.
The Humboldt Cubs had none other than Drew Wilhite, who scored eight points versus Eureka and 20 points in a matchup against Uniontown.
Moving to the Lady Cubs, senior post-player Jada Dangerfield put up 14 points and 10 rebounds against Uniontown in the Humboldt Tournament.
And for the Altoona-Midway Jets, it will be senior Josh Meigs, who scored 20 points over Hartford last Friday.
