When the Southeast Kansas League released season honors last week, four Blue Comets were named to the All-League teams. Senior Kam Koester and sophomore Rhett Smith received first team honors, while junior Bryan Jackett and sophomore Lars Koester landed on the second team.
“I think it’s an indication of all the hard work and devotion that they put into their craft, both in and outside of the season,” Chanute head coach Kurt Sizemore said. “I think it really shows the caliber of players and kids that we have within our program, and the quality of the school system that we have.”
Smith and Kam Koester teamed up to anchor both the mound and the middle infield to garner their first team nods. The pair led the team in innings pitched, tossing a majority of Chanute’s frames.
“I tell you what, it definitely made some of the lineups a little easier to figure out. It was pretty much plug and play with those two,” Sizemore said of his first teamers.
Kam Koester was Chanute’s go-to choice on the mound, taking the rubber in a team-leading 11 games in which he went 6-3 with a single save. The soon-to-be Neosho County Panther tallied 35 strikeouts with an ERA of 3.397 for his third first team selection in three seasons.
Smith landed on the first team thanks to his strong stats across the board. Typically stationed around the middle base or on the mound, Smith led the team in walks taken (20) and strikeouts delivered (43).
“Rhett is a little more of a strikeout pitcher, and utilizes his curveball a little bit more,” Sizemore said. “Kam is more of a contact guy, which is why he threw a few more innings for us this year.”
Somewhat surprisingly, Lars Koester was named to the second team. The southpaw first baseman led the team in nearly every offensive category, posting a slash line of .424/.570/.661 and Chanute’s only homeruns on the season with two.
“(Lars) is extremely good and talented, both offensively and defensively,” Sizmore said. “I think it's just kinda one of those things where he might not have been as flashy against certain teams, and other guys ended up having a little bit better game. Other teams, coaches don’t always see the best side of it.”
Lars Koester was also named an honorable mention in designated hitter slot for the KBCA 4A All-State team released earlier this week. Lars Koester was the only player from the SEK league to be named to the 4A All-State team, while Pittsburg had a single player named in the 5A list.
Jackett earned his honors anchoring the Blue Comets from behind the dish. Catching all but five outs on the year, Jackett still managed to be a top offensive producer for Chanute, posting six extra-base hits and tallying 12 RBIs.
“This year, Bryan threw out many more runners than he did last year. We had a lot of teams that just chose not to run near as much because they knew how capable he was at throwing runners out,” Sizemore said of his field commander. “And then offensively, it was just night and day from a confidence standpoint from where he was last year. He was able to get his strikeouts down, and his numbers improved because of it.”
Along with catching 11 runners on the move, Jackett had a pair of pick-offs while going error-free on the season.
The four honored players helped lead Chanute to a record of 12-8 which included a 10-2 league play record, good for runner-up behind the Pittsburg Purple Dragons. Pittsburg has claimed the league title in four of the last five seasons for a total of 15 league titles.
2022 All-SEK League Teams
First Team
Spencer Goldston - Fort Scott
Hayden Harris - Fort Scott
Cooper Hayden - Pittsburg
Cale Farrington - Pittsburg
Tyler Sutton - Pittsburg
Jackson Turnbull - Pittsburg
Kam Koester - Chanute
Rhett Smith - Chanute
Paxton Swanson - Parsons
Cooper Smith - Independence
Ryan Leiker - Independence
Second Team
Cody Wilson - Fort Scott
Dryden Cosens - Fort Scott
Braden Benson - Pittsburg
Bryan Jackett - Chanute
Lars Koester - Chanute
Hudson Baker - Labette County
Eli Hestand - Labette County
Griffin Eaton - Labette County
Davis Merrick - Independence
Tra Mack - Parsons
Tate Phillips - Parsons
Final League Standings
Pittsburg (11-1, 15-5)
Chanute (10-2, 12-8)
Fort Scott (9-3, 10-10)
Independence (6-6, 9-7)
Parsons (4-8, 8-11)
Labette County (2-10, 3-15)
Coffeyville (0-12, 4-15)
