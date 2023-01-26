Chanute Bowling vs Ottawa 1.9.23 - Zoey Turner

Chanute freshman Zoey Turner lets the ball fly during a home meet with Ottawa on Jan. 9.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune photo

ATCHISON — Bowlers from Chanute High School showed up ready to compete at Crown Lanes in Atchison Tuesday, as both varsity squads came home with a team win.

“We set goals to begin the day. (Assistant coach Austin Strack) and I talked with each bowler and we determined a number that was a good goal to shoot for,” Chanute head coach Roy McCoy said. “Our top-four bowlers came close to, or did meet the challenge.”

