ATCHISON — Bowlers from Chanute High School showed up ready to compete at Crown Lanes in Atchison Tuesday, as both varsity squads came home with a team win.
“We set goals to begin the day. (Assistant coach Austin Strack) and I talked with each bowler and we determined a number that was a good goal to shoot for,” Chanute head coach Roy McCoy said. “Our top-four bowlers came close to, or did meet the challenge.”
Jett Cosby continued a stellar sophomore campaign, adding another individual win to his resume. Cosby opened the meet with a score of 230 in game one, before coasting to a 629 series.
“Jett is truly becoming the bowler we knew he was and is rolling the ball well,” McCoy said, noting Cosby’s average is less than a pin from breaking 200.
Senior Trenton Allen came in runner-up behind Cosby, tossing a 575 series. Allen’s second game was good for a meet-high of 232.
“Trenton is our only senior boy, and has really only been bowling less than a year,” McCoy said. “If we can get some consistency from the other four varsity boys — and we will — we will be very competitive in the 4A division.”
Freshman Noah Frey rounded out the varsity boys top-five with a series score of 488. In his second prep showing, freshman Dylan Aday came in 11th place with a 390 series, followed by freshman Tucker McKinsey with a 369. Sophomore Jacob Pierce rounded out the Blue Comets’ scorecard with a 305 series.
Senior Taya McKinsey came out on top of the varsity girls division with a series score of 459. Save a 164 game by Bonner Springs’ Amanda Hill, McKinsey’s three games of 150-plus were the highest scores of the meet.
“Taya McKinsey really showed up to bowl today,” McCoy said. “I was so happy to see her confidence climb as she kept rolling the rock. Taya is very coachable and today that really stood out.”
Freshman Zoey Turner rolled together a series score of 407, going 130-plus in all three games.
Emily Cunningham picked up a ninth place finish with a 314 and junior Katelynn Kennedy bowled a 267 for 13th place.
“Emily continues to help, and Katelynn got better each game with a different ball and a new hook in her game,” McCoy said.
Elizabeth Thompson rounded out the day with a series score of 182.
Up Next
The Blue Comets head north once again tomorrow, taking on Atchison, KC-Schlagle and KC-Harmon at KC Bowl. Games are set to start at 2 pm.
“Being new to the sport, anytime a school had an opening for us to get into, we jumped at it. This means that we will run into those powerhouse teams that may blow us out,” McCoy said. “Every meet we just want to improve on our own game. At the end of the meet, it is what it is.”
Results
Varsity Boys
1st: Jett Cosby - 629 (230, 193, 206)
2nd: Trenton Allen - 575 (181, 232, 162)
5th: Noah Frey - 488 (153, 183, 152)
11th: Dylan Aday - 390 (138, 108, 144)
13th: Tucker McKinsey - 369 (105, 141, 123)
17th: Jacob Pierce - 305 (77, 159, 69)
Team Scores: Chanute 2133, Atchison 1960, Bonner Springs 1627
Varsity Girls
1st: Taya McKinsey - 459 (150, 157, 152)
2nd: Zoey Turner - 407 (132, 136, 139)
9th: Emily Cunningham - 314 (120, 86, 108)
13th: Katelynn Kennedy - 267 (73, 91, 103)
16th: Elizabeth Thompson - 182 (60, 59, 63)
Team Scores: Chanute 1447, Bonner Springs 1399, Atchison 1329
Junior Varsity Boys
2nd: Harrison Vaughn - 406 (130, 147, 129)
4th: Skyler Newman - 351 (131, 100, 120)
9th: Noah Gawlas - 290 (93, 106, 91)
Team Scores: Atchison 1404, Bonner Springs 1218, Chanute 1047 (3)
