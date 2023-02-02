View and purchase more photos from this event by clicking here.
After sticking close through half the matchup, the Neosho County Panthers were unable to keep pace with the third-ranked Johnson County Cavaliers in a Kansas Jayhawk Conference clash here Wednesday.
“They felt us today. It may not look like it (on the scoreboard), but they felt us for sure,” Neosho County head coach JJ Davis said. “We’ll take that and add to it.”
The Cavaliers entered the matchup undefeated on the season, boasting a 20-0 record. The strength of the visiting team did not seem to show in the first half, as Neosho County trailed by just four points at halftime. The Panthers actually held a four-point lead midway through the second quarter.
Davis credited the early success to efficient shooting, which seemed to disappear in the second half.
“We made shots (in the first quarter). We had some self-inflicted wounds, but our kids battled. That doesn’t show on stat sheets, but they battled and worked hard,” he said.
Johnson County opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run, granting them a double-digit lead that would last the rest of the way. Although the Cavaliers were efficient on offense, the Panthers helped the run as they went half the period without scoring.
“The way we play, we go in spurts. We’ve just gotta find a way for them to score when we go through droughts. We settled for some 3s that we shouldn’t have,” Davis said.
Although they took care of the ball, Neosho County never seemed to get going on offense. The Panthers shot just 24 percent on the night, dropping in just 7-of-38 shots from deep.
Neosho County was also stunted by a lack of a true offensive leader on the night. Freshman Baylee Davis came off the bench to lead the team with 12 points, but she was the only Panther to crack double-digits. The starting five shot a measly 10-of-50 from the floor.
Sophomores Breonna Carey, Kori Babcock and Im’Unique White and freshmen Jahniya Brown and Myah Coleman each had six points on the night. Sophomore Chantoriya Rivers and freshman Taylee Hatton scored five each, while sophomores Nicole Szadkowska and Zariyah Washington scored two each.
“Everytime we play a game with one of the best teams in the country, we’ll be better,” Davis said.
Up Next
Wrapping up the first round of conference play, Neosho County heads to Parsons on Saturday to take on the No. 7 Labette Cardinals (16-4, 5-1 KJCCC) at 2 pm.
“It doesn’t get any easier. I’m really proud of our kids, because we’ve played four top-20 teams in a row, and we’ve battled in every game,” Davis said.
Box Score
Johnson: 17 16 25 17 — 75
Neosho: 11 18 15 12 — 56
Scoring
Johnson: Lisa Thomas 18, Aryannah Harrison 17, Nariyah Simmons 16, Mackenzie Hart 14, Jazzy Klinge 6, LaJahda Boyland 2, Telia Grahm 2
Neosho: Baylee Davis 12, Breonna Carey 6, Kori Babcock 6, Im’Unique White 6, Jahniya Brown 6, Myah Coleman 6, Chantoriya Rivers 5, Taylee Hatton 5, Nicole Szadkowska 2, Zariyah Washington 2
Kansas Jayhawk Conference Standings
Johnson County (21-0, 6-0)
Labette (16-4, 5-1)
Highland (14-7, 4-2)
Allen (14-7, 3-3)
Kansas City (14-8, 3-3)
Neosho County (15-6, 2-4)
Hesston (10-9, 1-5)
Fort Scott (10-12, 0-6)
