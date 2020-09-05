Chanute High School soccer was on the opposite end of the spectrum Thursday evening at the Chanute Community Sports Complex. After shutting out Columbus on Tuesday.
The Blue Comets lost 7-0 to Rose Hill at home – the second time of the young season that Chanute has been shut out.
“As a team, they just like to sit there, and evaluate their opponent, and in cases like that, you let yourself get burnt if you are not fully prepared for a team as skilled as Rose Hill,” interim head coach Michael Villarreal said after the game. “Their touches are immaculate, they communicate so well with each other. They have at least nine seniors that have been perfecting this attack for over four years. It’s honestly really nice to watch them play.
“But what we did well is we kept fighting and we kept going on. There was full effort out there. It’s just a game like that; you build up your opponents to be like gods, but in all honesty, it’s just the pregame jitters. They started out slow, watching, rather than playing. And then I told them at halftime I said, ‘Hey, they came to your field, you’re going to give them a match, and they definitely finished stronger in the second half.”
There was certainly more of a sense of urgency in the second half. Blue Comets junior Kaleb Becannon and senior Lawson Collins had two shots on goal towards the tail end of the game that lined to the far left.
Still, the Blue Comets weren’t able to score any goals in the game. Chanute had a hard time reading and anticipating the ball due to the skill level of Rose Hill, an experienced bunch that returned nearly everyone except last year’s goalie, Tyrstan Spiess. Rose Hill only had one senior last year and finished 10-7-1 after losing the regional final to Buhler High School in an overtime game.
Emphasis was on Rose Hill’s best player in Caden Dinkel, an All-League forward, so Chanute stayed pat and defended him as best as possible, but numerous defensive breakdowns let Rose Hill’s other players to score.
“Ball control, working out wide, stretching the field out – so I just think we had a little more ball control. We have seniors, too, so those possessions were probably our strongest point with them,” Rose Hill coach Jerry Treat said.
Chanute (1-2) will next play Tuesday around 6 pm at the Chanute Community Sports Complex versus Fort Scott.
JV
Junior varsity also lost to Rose Hill on Thursday at the complex, with a score of 3-0. JV will play Tuesday prior to the varsity game, 4:30 pm at the complex against Fort Scott.
