JARED McMASTERS
Sports Editor
From Forrest “Phog” Allen to Dean Smith to Roy Williams, the Kansas-North Carolina sports connection has an illustrious lineage.
And I’m excited to take that rich history to new heights.
Joking aside, no, I won’t be joining the University of Kansas basketball program. I’m thrilled to announce I’ll be taking on a new role here in Chanute as Sports Editor of the Chanute Tribune — a position I consider to be much more impactful to this town than whoever is calling plays in Lawrence.
For those of you who haven’t met me yet, my name’s Jared McMasters. I’m a fresh graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s journalism program who has packed up his belongings and moved halfway across the country to take on the privilege of telling the sports stories this community has to offer.
I was born and raised in Mebane, North Carolina, a small town in the center of the state not much bigger than Chanute.
I grew up loving sports and playing baseball, basketball and soccer. So the magical ability a team has to bring a tight-knit locality together isn’t lost on me.
For the last decade or so, I’ve had my tunnel vision set on a career in sports. It’s cliché, but after working retail jobs in high school, I wholeheartedly subscribed to the idea that it’s not work if you love what you do.
When it finally dawned on me that I didn’t have too bright of a future as an athlete — which, if you had seen my skills (or lack thereof), admittedly took a few years longer than it should’ve — I shifted my focus to becoming a sportswriter.
At UNC, I spent three years with The Daily Tar Heel’s sports desk, working my way up from a staff writer to editor. I had the honor of covering events like the Orange Bowl, the renowned UNC-Duke basketball rivalry and Mack Brown’s return to Chapel Hill. And I’m excited to bring the skills and lessons I’ve learned from my time with the Daily Tar Heel to Chanute.
To me, telling a team’s stories is half of what drives fans’ obsession over their favorite games and squads. Anyone with an internet connection can look up a box score, stream a game or find some form of play-by-play online. But it’s the emotions, personalities and behind the scenes details that truly fuel fans’ love, hate and every passionate feeling in between.
These are the stories I can’t wait to tell.
Don’t worry; I’ll still be heading out to cover as many Neosho County and local high school games as I can. But, whether it’s a feature on a standout basketball player, an analytical look at some recent trends for Chanute High School or a preseason preview of how a certain team is gelling, I’ll do my best to keep you informed with all the stories this beautiful area has to offer.
If you have any story ideas, tips or just notes you’d like to share with me, please don’t hesitate to shoot me an email at jared@chanute.com or sports@chanute.com. Feel free to also reach out to me on Twitter (@mcmastersj) with a DM.
I can’t wait to meet as many people here as possible. With that said, I’ll leave you with this: All I can ask is that you, the members of this community, open up and give the new kid in town a chance. I’ll do everything I can to return the favor and attempt to exceed your expectations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.