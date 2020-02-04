ROBERT MAGOBET
IOLA – Chrissy Brown snatched a rebound from her own free throw attempt that gave the starting guard her 11th double-double of the year Saturday.
The Lady Panthers of Neosho County Community College were already up by 10 points versus Allen Community College in Iola on Saturday, but her double-double led to the seventh time this year NCCC has won after the feat (7-4). NCCC would end up winning 79-74 behind Brown’s 28 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, which, more importantly, helped the Lady Panthers move to 9-12 at the time.
Brown, who is averaging 17 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists on the year, has been showcasing the all-around game since she was 9 years-old, when she first realized that LeBron James was her favorite basketball player.
Brown said she draws inspiration from James because the Laker (25 points per game, 10.7 rebounds and 7.7 rebounds), a four-time NBA MVP, three-time champion and 16-time NBA All-Star, has used the double-double and triple-double to propel his teams to wins throughout his career.
“He talks during the game, he involves the whole team. He makes the plays so they can win the game,” Brown said of her basketball idol.
Like James, who has used these aspects of his game to lead the Lakers to a 37-11 record and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, Brown has used her all-around game to help NCCC win four games in a row for the second time this season.
Thanks to the 2019 All-Conference Honorable Mention’s basketball inspiration on television, Brown has been preparing all her life for these winning moments. Brown, 19, attended Carencro High School in Lafayette, Louisiana, where some of her blossoming basketball skills began.
Through high school, Brown averaged 16 points, but was amassing enough stats to earn her several double-doubles.
These stats, however, didn’t just pop up overnight. Nearly every day of her life, Brown has been relentless in the gym or at a park, working on her game. In these instances, she worked on driving to the rim and finishing through contact, as well as working on her jump shot.
From high school basketball to now playing at NCCC, Brown has been looking for intricacies of the game in film sessions to assist her gaining an edge on the competition.
“I look for team weaknesses and what I can do to score. I see who the best player is to stop,” she said.
Not only does Brown watch James to help her game, but she also internalizes head coach JJ Davis’ philosophy, which is shoot the ball with confidence. If players don’t take any shots, they will not score, and this is what Davis preaches to his players – in basketball, and in life.
“She’s that type of kid, that when we signed her, she said that she was going to help turn this around, and she’s kept to her word,” Davis said.
“She said it, and she’s done it. That’s really special. There’s a lot of kids that say that, and then don’t put in the time to do it. But she’s put in the time to really be special.”
NCCC (10-12) today will play Independence Community College at 5:30 pm in Panther Gymnasium.
