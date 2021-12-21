JARED McMASTERS
CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Chanute Blue Comets wrestling team’s arrow continues to trend upward.
Over the weekend, the Blue Comets traveled about two hours south to Claremore, Oklahoma, for a two-day duals tournament before they returned to Kansas with a first-place plaque and a 7-1 record against several talented schools from Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.
“I feel like we’re going in the right direction,” Chanute head coach Andy Albright said. “All the kids are wrestling well. Going into the Christmas break, we’re definitely starting to brush the cobwebs off, which is great.”
The tournament wins boosted the Blue Comets’ record to 12-2 in duals for the season before the team’s winter break. Chanute’s only two losses this season have come against Washburn Rural, a KSHSAA Class 6A school, and Jefferson City — a Missouri Class 4 school with a student population roughly four times the size of Chanute’s — that defeated the Blue Comets on Friday.
“In that loss (to Jefferson City), there were a lot of matches that could’ve went either way, and we just gave up too many bonus points. We actually went 7-7 in that loss, so we’ve got to find a way to (limit) giving up bonus points,” Albright said. “That was the theme after against Washburn and Jefferson City.”
Aside from that narrow 37-30 defeat on Friday, the Blue Comets dominated their way to seven victories in a two-day span. Chanute outscored its opponents — Junction City, Skiatook, Logan-Rogersville, Sacred Heart, Berryhill, Vinita and Claremore — 341-188 across those seven duals.
By the end of the tournament, Vinita, Jefferson City and Chanute were left tied at the top of the standings, but the Blue Comets picked up first place due to their larger margins of victory over the other two schools.
Along with the first-place finish, one of Albright’s top highlights from the weekend was that every Blue Comets wrestler who participated in a match returned to Chanute with at least one win to solidify this squad’s depth at virtually every weight class.
The Blue Comets also had a handful of standouts bowl over the competition to finish the tournament undefeated or with only one loss.
Kolton Misener (113 pounds), Ty Leedy (145 pounds) and Dagen Dean (195 pounds) all put together flawless runs throughout the weekend. Trey Dillow (132 pounds), Ty Galemore (170 pounds) and Nathan Cunningham (285 pounds) all made it through the tournament with only one blemish on their records.
As the Blue Comets ride this high into their winter break, Albright remains hopeful that this early stretch of success is a sign that this team will put together another season that concludes with Chanute competing for a state championship.
“Overall, our attitude is great,” Albright said. “We’re focusing on scoring points and doing the little things right to outhustle our opponents. Now’s our time to really start buckling down and dialing in on what we need to do to be successful in February.”
Up Next
The Blue Comets will look to continue their strong start to the season when they return from winter break for duals against Seneca and Prairie View on Friday, Jan. 7, at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.