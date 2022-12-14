STOCKTON, Mo. — The Good Old Boys Bass Club out of Neosho, Mo. held their second open bass tournament on Stockton Lake on Saturday. Chanute residents had a successful weekend at the tournament despite the cold and rainy conditions.
Chanute residents Mike Bogle and Lloyd Lemieux made the land of Blue Comets proud, bringing home first place and a top prize of $165 thanks to a five bass limit of 14.69 pounds. The pair also reeled in the big bass of the day at 4.77 pounds, good for another $100 in prize money.
